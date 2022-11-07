2015 to 2022 likely to be eight warmest years, says WMO Report

Warmest year on record: The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said in a report on November 6, 2022, that the global mean temperature in the year 2022 is estimated to be 1.15 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average, likely making the 8 years from 2015 the warmest on record.

The WMO Report has come at a time when the countries are gathering for the annual COP27 UN Climate Summit in Egypt to further discuss Climate change and its impacts. More than 120 world leaders are taking part at the Summit which will kick off two weeks of negotiations between the countries on climate action.

WMO Report on Global Climate Change: Key Findings

1. WMO Report titled ‘WMO Provisional State of the Global Climate 2022’ which was released at the 27th Conference of Parties at UNFCCC has stated that the rate of the sea level rise has doubled since 1993 and has risen by nearly 10mm since January 2020 to a new record high in 2022.

2. The past two and a half years account for 10 percent of the overall rise in the sea level since the satellite measurements started nearly 30 years ago.

3. The figures that are mentioned in the provisional 2022 report are till the end of September 2022. The final version will be issued in April 2023.

4. If the current anomaly continues to the end of the year, the analysis would place 2022 as either the fifth or the sixth warmest year on record and in each case marginally warmer than 2021.

5. Despite La Nina conditions keeping the global temperatures low for the second consecutive year, 2022 is still likely to be the fifth or sixth warmest year on record.

6. The 10-year average for the period 2013-2022 is estimated to be 1.14 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial baseline. This compares with 1.09 degree Celsius from 2011 to 2020, as estimated by Intergovernmental Panel in Climate Change (IPCC).

We just had the 8 warmest years on record. The global average temperature in 2022 is about 1.15 °C above the pre-industrial level.



Followers of #COP27: This is the #StateOfClimate.@WMO at @COP27P: https://t.co/fXI9eb9bLT pic.twitter.com/7vzaB4uuW2 — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) November 7, 2022

Rising temperatures: What was the condition in India and Pakistan?

1. The pre-monsoon period was exceptionally hot in India and Pakistan. Pakistan had its hottest March and April on record.

2. The heat caused a decline in crop yields. This was combined with the banning of wheat exports and the restrictions on rice exports in India.

3. Record-breaking rain in July and August in Pakistan led to extensive flooding.

4. India also reported significant flooding at various stages during the Monsoon season, particularly in the Northeast in June.

About WMO

World Meteorological Organisation is a specialized agency of the United Nations which is responsible for promoting international cooperation on atmospheric science, climatology, hydrology, and geophysics.

The WMO originated from a non-governmental organisation that was founded in 1873 as a forum for exchanging weather data and research.