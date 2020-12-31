21-year-old Arya Rajendran becomes India's Youngest Mayor

Twenty-one-year-old Arya Rajendran from Kerala became India's youngest Mayor on December 28, 2020. She took charge as the mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after winning a clear victory in a three-cornered election to the post.

Rajendran is a member of the CPI-M party and is currently pursuing 2 years of BSc. Maths. The first time CPIM councillor was administered the oath of office by collector Navjot Khosa at the corporation council hall.

Arya Rajendran, a 21-year-old CPI(M) leader, sworn-in as the youngest mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the largest urban body in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/VxVzAXB4UI — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 28, 2020

An election was deemed necessary with BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UDF field fielding their candidates for the Mayor's post.

Actor-politician Kamal Hassan and Chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani were among those who congratulated Rajendran on her incredible feat.

Industrialist Gautam Adani tweeted congratulations to India's youngest Mayor, Arya Rajendran, and continued by calling her victory stunning and India's demographic dividend at its best. He said that this is how young political leaders shape paths and inspire others to follow.

Congratulations to Thiruvananthapuram's and India's youngest Mayor, Arya Rajendran. Absolutely stunning and India's demographic dividend at its best. This is how young political leaders shape paths and inspire others to follow. This is Incredible India!https://t.co/a0NI2gGbZI — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 27, 2020

Key Highlights

•In the recent civic elections, Rajendran won from Mudavanmugal ward in the city, defeating her nearest Congress rival by a margin of 549 votes. While the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front became the largest party with 51 seats, BJP won 34, UDF won ten seats and others five in the election.

•Rajendran is a state committee member of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the state president of Balasangam, the children's wing of the Left party.

•She has stated that her top priority in her new port would be on the waste management of the capital city.

Due to her age, this was the first time she could exercise her right to vote in the local body elections.

•Rajendran has a humble family background, her father is an electrician while mother is an LIC agent.

Background

The youngest mayor until now was Sabitha Begum, who had taken charge as the mayor of Kollam Corporation when she was 23. In another case in 2006, the then DMK regime in Tamil Nadu had made 24- year-old Rekha Priyadharshini as the Mayor of Salem.