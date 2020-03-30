24x7 National Teleconsultation Centre set up for COVID-19 queries

The Minister of Family and Health Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched the 24x7 National Teleconsultation centre on March 30, 2020. The department has released a single IVRS number 91-9115444155 to connect to the multiple telephones established in the centre.

The centre is set up in AIIMS, Delhi and is a telemedicine hub. Through this, doctors and experts of various clinical domains will be available 24x7 for any form of queries regarding COVID-19 Pandemic.

This initiative by Dr. Harsh Vardhan will bring relief to those who are still confused about this ongoing health crisis. The easy accessibility of medical experts will avoid the false circulation of symptoms and treatments for Coronavirus which has been widely shared on social media channels.

How to connect with Teleconsultation Centre and how will it work?

With this multi-modal telecommunication hub, text communications and two-way audio-video can be easily exchanged from any part of the country as well from all over the world.

To connect, the mode of communication can be a simple mobile call or two-way video call with the help of Whatsapp, Google Duo or Skype.

Various modes of communication such as Skype, WhatsApp or any other can be easily accessible with this system.

About Teleconsultation Centre:

Along with the mix of specialists who will help in managing serious COVID-19 patients, the center is also integrated with the National Medical College Network.

For two-way video conferencing with all the 50 medical colleges all over the country, the NMCN terminal has been established.

COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre is reachable from any part of the world. Currently, there are 4 workstations, 6 phone lines, and 1 NMCN Terminal.