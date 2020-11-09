4th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation discusses shared interest in visa liberation: EAM S. Jaishankar

The 4th Joint Commission meeting on Bilateral Cooperation between India and the Philippines was held virtually on November 6, 2020. The meeting was co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, and Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Teodoro Locsin Jr.

According to the External Affairs Minister, the meeting between India and the Philippines was focused on taking forward the cooperation in education, defence, trade and investment, space and information and communications technology.

The ministers of both nations held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of matters of mutual significance. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation against shared challenges, especially in the health sector to address the pandemic.

Co-chaired the 4th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation with Secretary @teddyboylocsin. Appreciate his personal warmth and sentiments for India. pic.twitter.com/Wa4GnJz2Ld — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 6, 2020

4th India-Philippines Joint Commission: Key Highlights

• Both India and the Philippines reviewed the recent developments in the bilateral relations and also discussed the future trajectory of their wide-ranging agreement.

• The co-chairs also agreed to strengthen the defence engagement as well as maritime cooperation between the two countries, especially in education and military training, regular good-will visits, capacity building, and procurement of defence equipment.

• An agreement to enhance cooperation in the area of counter-terrorism with the exchange of information between concerned agencies was also discussed.

• In economic prospects, both India and the Philippines agreed to work towards cooperation in health, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, tourism, and science and technology.

• The Union External Affairs Minister appreciated the educational opportunities provided by the Philippines to Indian students. He also invited Filipino students, academicians, and scholars to avail of the initiative of the Indian government.

Simplifying visa regime between India and Philippines:

During the 4th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, the Ministers of both the nations also agreed to work towards simplifying the visa regime between both the countries. The simpler process will help in expanding trade, investment, student exchange, and tourism.

Closer cooperation is also assured in emerging areas such as space, renewable energy, traditional medicine, and cybersecurity.

Regional and International issues:

Secretary Locsin and EAM Jaishankar discussed regional and international issues significant to both the countries and reassured their commitment to a multifaceted partnership in line with the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) of the Indian government and on the outlook to achieve shared prosperity, security, and growth for all in the region.