551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in hospitals from PM CARES Fund: PMO

The Prime Minister’s Office informed on April 25, 2021, that the PM CARES Fund has been given approval for the allocation of funds for the installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Absorption- PSA medical oxygen generation plants inside the public health facilities all over India.

The step is in line with PM Modi’s direction of boosting the availability of oxygen to the hospitals.

As per the official statement by PMO, PM Modi has directed these plants must be made functional as soon as possible as they will serve as a major boost to the oxygen availability at the district level.

Objective:

The aim behind establishing the dedicated Pressure Swing Absorption medical oxygen generation plants at the government hospitals in the district headquarters is to strengthen the public health system as well as for making sure that each of these hospitals has a facility for captive oxygen generation.

An in-house captive oxygen generation facility will help in solving the everyday medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and districts.

Key Highlights:

• The Liquid Medical Oxygen will be serving as a top-up to the captive oxygen generation.

• Such a system will also ensure that the government hospitals in the districts do not have any form of disruption of the oxygen supplies. The facilities will also have an access to an adequate oxygen supply for managing the Coronavirus patients and other patients.

• The dedicated oxygen generation plants will be established in Government hospitals in the district headquarters in the States and UTs and the procurement will be done through the Health Ministry.

• Earlier, PM CARES Fund had also provided Rs. 201.58 crores for the establishment of an additional 162 dedicated PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plants in hospitals.

About PM CARES Fund:

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund were established in March 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic had hit India.

The aim behind the creation of the fund is to combat, contain and provide relief efforts against the pandemic outbreak as well as similar pandemic-like situations in the future.