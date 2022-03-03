Abey Kuruvilla, former India pacer, appointed as BCCI’s new General Manager

Abey Kuruvilla, the former pacer will be taking charge as the new General Manager of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The news was reported by ANI mentioning the source, “Yes, Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the reins as the new General Manager of BCCI.”

Earlier in 2022, Abey Kuruvilla’s tenure as the national selection committee member got over and now he will be taking up the role of new General Manager of BCCI. The position of BCCI’s General Manager fell vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra had stepped down. Kuruvilla’s appointment was ratified during BCCI’s Apex Council meeting on March 2, 2022.

Former India cricketer Abey Kuruvilla to be appointed as BCCI's General Manager Operations: Sources pic.twitter.com/pPaxYn72Hn — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Who is Abey Kuruvilla?

1. Abey Kuruvilla is a former Indian pace bowler of the mid-1990s. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2000 and took up coaching.

2. Kuruvilla in his brief international career played in 35 international matches, 25 one-day Internationals, and ten Tests, all in the same calendar year.

3. Abey Kuruvilla had led the pace attack on the tour of the West Indies in 1997 when Javagal Srinath was sidelined with injury.

4. Even though Kuruvilla returned adequate figures from that tour, and bowled decently in the subsequent test matches, he was dropped from the Indian Cricket team.

5. In April 2000, he announced his retirement from first-class cricket during the quarter-final of Ranji Trophy.

Abey Kuruvilla: Career after Cricket

Abey Kuruvilla, on September 27, 2012, was appointed as the National Selector from the BCCI as the talent scout for Mumbai Indians. In December 2020, he was appointed as the national selector of the Indian Cricket Team.

On February 10, 2022, he decided to quit his selection committee post as he completed his five years tenure with the board. On March 2, 2022, Abey Kuruvilla was appointed as the new General Manager of BCCI.

About BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the governing body of Cricket in the country. It comes under the jurisdiction of the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, Government of India.

BCCI is an autonomous organization and does not come under the National Sports Federation of India. BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world and is part of the big three of the International Cricket along with Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board.