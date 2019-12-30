Aditya L1: Know Everything about ISRO’s First Solar Mission

Aditya L1 Mission in News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted in Mann Ki Baat program that ISRO is planning to launch its first Sun Mission Aditya L1. It is an ambitious plan of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Aditya-1 to Aditya L-1 Mission: The concept of the Aditya-1 mission was to carry 400 kg of the payload called Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC). Earlier, this mission was planned to launch in an 800 km low earth orbit. But, it was found that a satellite placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) can give a big advantage of viewing Sun. Thus, this mission was renamed Aditya L-1 Mission.

About Aditya L-1 Mission

The Aditya L1 mission will be the country's first solar mission. This will help scientists to study the sun's Corona. There will be six scientific payloads on this 400 kg satellite. It will be placed in the halo orbit near the L1 point of the Sun-Earth system. The Aditya-L1 can now provide observations of the Sun's photosphere (soft and solid X-rays), chromosphere (UV) and the corona (visual and NIR) along with additional experiments.

6 Payloads of Aditya L-1 Mission





Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC): It will help to study the origin of Coronal Mass Ejection, diagnostic parameters of solar corona and its dynamics.

Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT): This payload will help to find out the image of spatially resolved Solar Photosphere as well as to measure solar irradiance variations.

Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA): It has been designed to understand the energy distribution and composition of solar winds.

Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS): It will monitor X-ray flares of Solar system to study the heating system of solar corona.

High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS): It will help to observe the various dynamic actions happen in solar corona to provide an estimate of solar energy.

Magnetometer: This payload will monitor and measure the magnitude of the nature of Interplanetary Magnetic Field in the solar system.