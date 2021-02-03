Aero Show: 13th edition of India’s international air show begins at Bengaluru

The 13th edition of the Aero India International air show has started on February 3, 2021, at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, it is also Asia’s biggest aero show. The 3 days mega event which has been organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation will take place in a hybrid mode for the first time due to the pandemic.

The event will be inaugurated by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. On the occasion, he will also release the DRDO export compendium, a new procedure for Design, Development, and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores- DDPMAS document as well as other documents.

Attended the inaugural ceremony of the @AeroIndiashow in Bengaluru today. Despite the constraints posed by the global pandemic, I am pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year’s event. pic.twitter.com/5XkEgTgzKd — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 3, 2021

According to the official statement, during the event, DRDO will be exhibiting its latest defence technologies and will demonstrate many systems. One of the major attractions of DRDO will include flying displays of Light Combat Aircraft- LCA Tejas, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System, and LCA Navy.

What is Aero Show?

It is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, aspirant start-ups, prospective defence industries, and other stakeholders for participating in and witnessing the advances in the global aerospace and defence fields.

Aero Show also provides a chance of interaction with the industries and delegations from across the globe. It is organised every two years by DRDO.

Aero Show: COVID-19 protocols followed

• COVID-19 protocols have been followed at the event. The RT-PCR negative reports have been made mandatory for the participants.

• The public entry at the event has been restricted with only 15,000 people each day in the exhibition area and only 3000 in the flying display.

• There will be multi-media based presentations. Also, the product and technology-based brochures will be provided digitally for download based on QR code.

13th edition of Aero Show: What will be the events? • The 13th edition which will see the participants in both virtual and physical mode will be dedicated to showcasing India’s power in defence production. The event will be showcasing indigenous platforms in India’s defence sector. • During the event, over 200 MoU will be signed between the different manufacturing and procurement agencies. • The Defence Minister of the Indian Ocean Region from 27 countries will be seen participating in person or through the virtual mode in a conclave. It has been organised for discussing shared cooperation and threats in disaster management. • There will also be a conclave of Chief of Air Staff from friendly nations who will be sharing ideas on the impact of technological advances on air warfare. • More than 30 laboratories of DRDO that are connected to aeronautical development will be showcasing their products as well as technological achievements. • During the mega event, over 300 technologies, products, and innovations will be exhibited in outdoor, indoor static, and flying displays. • There will be an enriched experience of indigenous defence technologies and systems for integrating stakeholders of the defence systems development in India. • At the event, as many as 30 first time models will be on the display.

India offers potential in defence and aerospace:

PM Modi in a tweet mentioned that Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaboration in defence and aerospace as India offers unlimited potential in these areas. He added that the Indian government has brought major reforms in these sectors which will strengthen the country’s quest of becoming Aatmanirbhar.

India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas.



The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Aatmanirbhar. https://t.co/0m123xhL5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2021

DRDO with its vast defence design and development capability has also been working towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and has taken plenty of policy initiatives for working closely with all the stakeholders of the system.