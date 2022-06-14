Agnipath Scheme: What are the 5 key benefits for ‘Agniveers’ in new military recruitment plan?

Agnipath Scheme 2022: The historic ‘Agnipath Scheme’ was approved by the Cabinet Committee on June 14, 2022. Under the ‘Agnipath Scheme’, Indian youngsters will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the Indian Armed Forces. While unveiling the central scheme, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Agnipath is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces in the country.

Under Agnipath Scheme, the Agniveers will be provided with a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years. The decision has been taken in a bid to slash the increasing salary and pension bills. The Army Chief General Manoj Pande while talking about the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ said that it aims to bring a paradigm shift in the recruitment in armed forces.

Delhi | The Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision today to approve the transformative scheme of 'Agnipath'. Under this, Indian youth would be granted an opportunity to get inducted into the Armed services: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/eUv2SyQBPw — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

What is Agnipath Scheme?

Agnipath is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen, and sailors. The central scheme aims at providing an opportunity for the youth of the country to serve in the regular cadre of the Indian Armed Forces.

Agniveers under Agnipath Scheme will be recruited between the age limit of 17.5 to 21 years at the promised salary of between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 45,000 per month.

Agnipath Scheme: New Military Recruitment Scheme approved- Know who are Agniveers and Agnipath Scheme Age Limit

Agnipath Scheme: What are the 5 key benefits of military recruitment scheme?

1. Agnipath Scheme will widely benefit the youth of the country. Those between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the Indian Army, the Navy, and the Indian Air Force as Agniveers for 4 years. More than 46,000 will be recruited in 2022.

2. Agniveers will be paid a salary between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 per month . They will also get an insurance cover of Rs. 48 lakh during the period.

3. On exiting the services, Agniveers will be given Rs. 11.71 lakhs as Seva Nidhi Package, which will be exempted from Income Tax. However, there will be no pensionary benefits.

4. The educational qualification of those applying for the Agnipath Scheme will be the same as the criteria for regular positions in the force. As per the criteria, the Indian Armed Forces will try to give a class 12 certificate to a class 10 student who joins as an agniveer.

5. On the completion of 4 years of service, about 25 percent of the Agniveers will be enrolled in the armed forces as the regular cadres for a minimum period of 15 years. Remaining Agniveers will get assistance from the armed forces for further employment avenues.