Agnipath Scheme: New Military Recruitment Scheme approved- Know who are Agniveers and Agnipath Scheme Age Limit

Agneepath Scheme: The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the historic 'Agnipath' scheme on June 14, 2022, paving the way for the Indian youth to serve the Indian Armed Forces. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that under 'Agnipath' scheme, efforts will be made to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces.

Delhi | The Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision today to approve the transformative scheme of 'Agnipath'. Under this, Indian youth would be granted an opportunity to get inducted into the Armed services: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/eUv2SyQBPw — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

The Agnipath scheme will help to train the youth in new technologies and improve their health levels. It would also increase employment opportunities for the youth with new skills in different sectors, said Rajnath Singh during the announcement of the scheme in Delhi.

The Defence Minister added saying that the 'Agnivirs' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after 4 years of service.

The 'Agnivirs' will be given a good pay package & an exit retirement package after a service of 4 years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the announcement of the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/cy8tklgYav — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

READ ALSO: What is Tour of Duty Scheme?

What is Agnipath Scheme?

Under the Agnipath Scheme, the Indian Armed Forces will provide an opportunity to the youth to experience military life and serve the nation for short and long duration, as Agniveers. Agnipath means serve in the combat forces.

The scheme envisages the induction of 100 officers and 1000 other young recruits in the Indian military for a short three-year term.

Today average age is around 32 yrs, in time to come it'll further come down to 26 yrs-this'll happen in 6-7 years. In order to transform armed forces into youthful, tech-savvy, modern, there's a need to harness the youth potential&make him a future-ready soldier: Lt Gen Anil Puri pic.twitter.com/REgRjot9ZJ — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Who are Agniveers?

Agniveer would be a future-ready soldier, India's young protector, explained Lt Gen Anil Puri. The Lt Gen highlighted that after four years of service with the Army, the agniveer's resume and biodata will be very unique and he will stand out in crowd with his attitude, skills and time.

Agnipath Scheme Army Age Limit

The Agnipath scheme army age limit will be between 18-25 years.

Lt Gen Anil Puri stated, "Today average age is around 32 yrs, in time to come it'll further come down to 26 yrs-this'll happen in 6-7 years. In order to transform armed forces into youthful, tech-savvy, modern, there's a need to harness the youth potential and make him a future-ready soldier."

Agniveer would be a part of this future-ready soldier. Agniveer would be India's young protector. After being with us for 4 yrs, an agniveer's resume & biodata will be very unique. He'll stand out in crowd with his attitude, skills&time he would've spent with us: Lt Gen Anil Puri pic.twitter.com/R7uWvk1vzQ — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Agnipath Scheme Duration

The Agniveers will be recruited under the Agnipath scheme for 4 years and they will be released from service after four years.

Will an Agniveer be allowed to continue service?

The Indian Defence Forces will have the option of retaining some of the young agniveers and they will be allowed to re-enlist and continue in service.

READ ALSO: What will happen to Agniveers after the end of their 3-year term?

Agnipath same as Tour of Duty Scheme

Agnipath is also called as the Tour of Duty Scheme, which has already been adopted by several other countries across the world. Under the scheme, the Armed Forces recruit soldiers on a short and long-term basis.

Would Agnipath be mandatory?

In India, Agnipath scheme would not be mandatory like it is in some other countries such as North Korea, Sweden, Israel and Norway.

Why is Agnipath Scheme being introduced? The Agnipath scheme is expected to benefit the Indian Army financially and address personnel shortages, including officers.

The scheme will also generate increased employment opportunities for the Indian youth.

Currently, the Indian Army recruits young people under the Short Service Commission for an initial term of 10 years that can be extended up to 14 years.

Watch Full Press Conference Below