What is Agnipath scheme? How will it benefit the youth?

Agnipath scheme: The centre is in the final stage of finalising the Agnipath recruitment scheme, under which the youth can enlist in the army for three years. Agnipath is reportedly the new name of Indian Army's 'Tour of Duty' proposal, as per media reports.

The Agnipath (serve in the combat forces) scheme for the youth envisages the induction of 100 officers and 1000 other young recruits for a short three-year term.

The scheme reportedly aims to provide an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation. The young recruits will be called Agniveers (Military tourists).

Agnipath Scheme Objective

The Agnipath scheme will provide an opportunity to those youth who have a desire to serve to the nation but are unable to do so due to the current norms of service.

The scheme will allow youth to enlist in the Indian Army for three years as of now. It may get extended to the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy later.

The scheme is though yet to be given final approval, the discussions are reportedly in the final stages.

What will happen to Agniveers after the end of their 3-year term? The defence forces will have the option of retaining some of the young soldiers and they will be allowed to re-enlist and continue in service. The soldiers relieved of service after their 3-year term will be assisted in getting placed in civilian jobs. As per reports, several corporates have shown interest in employing the 'Agniveers'.

Agnipath Scheme Benefits

The scheme will provide the Indian Army with additional young personnel to man the borders, addressing the problem of deficiency of soldiers.

The scheme will not have a long-term financial burden as there would be no system of pension.

It would also train the youth into becoming well-disciplined patriots who will raise the bar of discipline and work in society when they go back to their civilian life.

What are the drawbacks of the scheme?

The regular terms of service in the Indian Defence Forces require the candidates to undergo fitness tests and several other exams before being allowed to enlist in the training academies. The recruits undergo training for at least a year before being posted in the field.

The Agnipath scheme will however have no entrance test for the youth. The recruits enlisted under the scheme may have to undergo longer training to get them ready for field posting, effectively for at least two years for a three-year term.

Another major issue is the performance review of the Agniveers, how will their work be judged against the regular cadre.

Background

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the recruitment of soldiers in the Indian armed forces, leaving over 1.25 lakh vacancies in the three services.