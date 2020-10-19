Aim to make India Trans Fat free by 2022: Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan while presiding over an event organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to celebrate World Food Day on October 16, 2020, stated that because of the unprecedented challenges faced by the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a renewed focus on nutrition, food, immunity, health, and sustainability. The theme of this year’s event was ‘Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together”.

While speaking at the event, he highlighted that FSSAI’s Eat Right India movement aims to promote healthy and safe food for everyone in an environmentally sustainable way. It is part of its mandate to provide wholesome and safe food for all the citizens. It will improve the food safety ecosystem and will lift the health and hygiene of the citizens.

Elimination of trans fat from the food supply chain:

A key focus of the government in 2020 is the elimination of trans fats from the food supply chain. Trans fat is a food toxic present in partially hydrogenated vegetable oils, baked and fried foods. It is also a major contributor to the rise in non-communicable diseases in the country.

As per the Union Health Minister, Trans Fat is a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases (CVD). He added that eliminating the CVD risk factor is especially relevant during the pandemic as people with CVD are predisposed to have serious conditions.

Government’s efforts on eliminating trans fat:

During the event, Dr. Harsh Vardhan also reminded everyone of the central government’s efforts of making Indian trans fat free by 2022, a year ahead of the World Health Organization’s target. It will be in synergy with PM Modi’s vision of New India on its 75th year of Independence.

He also talked about the ‘Fit India Movement’ and ‘Eat Right India’ along with ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, and various other efforts of the government to improve the health of Indians and heal the environment.

‘Eat Smart City’ challenge launched:

On the occasion, the Union Health Minister also launched the ‘Eat Smart City’ challenge by FSSAI. It is a partnership with Smart City Mission and The Food Foundation, UK. The challenge aims at creating an environment of right food habits and practices in the smart cities of India so that it can also set an example for other cities to follow.