If you possess Cyclops Vision and a high IQ of 141, then find the Hidden Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 12, 2025, 12:00 IST

If you boast Cyclops Vision and a 141+ IQ, test your observation by spotting Baby Gru from Despicable Me cleverly hidden among countless Mr. Bean faces. This tricky optical illusion challenges your brain’s perception, pushing your focus, pattern recognition, and sharp eyesight. Can you solve it within 9 seconds?

Find the Hidden Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion

An Optical illusion is a type puzzle that creates a misinterpretation of the brain to the reality what out eys percieves and creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. 

Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. 

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a repetition of Mr. Bean

The challenge is to find the Hidden Character Baby Gru Despicable Me among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 141 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Cyclops Vision with 141+ IQ Level, find the Hidden Character Baby Gru Despicable Me among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds!

If you possess Cyclops Vision and a high IQ of 141, then find the Hidden Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion

find the despicable-que

This image seems to be a visual challenge or optical illusion.

This image is a cartoon-style puzzle illustration featuring numerous faces of Mr. Bean (animated version). All the faces look almost identical, with Mr. Bean’s characteristic wide eyes, big nose, and black hair. The background is filled with these repeated faces in various sizes, creating a crowded, overlapping pattern.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is a Character Baby Gru Despicable Me—blending seamlessly into the background.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 141+ IQ level, could you find the Hidden Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion in 9 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and Cyclops Vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: Where is the Baby Gru Despicable Me hidden among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion?

So, are you excited to know where the Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me is hidden among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the left side, and if still not found, the Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me, look down in the image, it is circled in the image.

find the despicable-sol

So, now you all know where the Character of Baby Gru Despicable Me is hidden among the Mr. Bean Optical Illusion test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

