GK Questions on Vande Mataram: Test your Knowledge Now!

GK Questions on Vande Mataram: Vande Mataram is the national song of India. The national song was composed on Akshaya Navami, November 7, 1875. Making 2025, the Vande Mataram’s 150 Years of being into existence. Vande Mataram holds a unique place in India’s rich history as the national song. It played a critical role as a rallying cry during India’s struggle for independence and continues to inspire patriotism.
The Vande Mataram song, written in a blend of Sanskrit and Bengali, was officially adopted by India’s Constituent Assembly, with President Rajendra Prasad declaring it equal in honor to the national anthem. Beyond just a song, Vande Mataram symbolizes unity, devotion, and resistance against colonial rule, making it a significant cultural artifact.
Test your general knowledge about our National Song, Vande Mataram. Learn about Vande Mataram 150 Years of Independence to prepare for your UPSC, RRB and B. Ed. exams. This quiz offers 15 general knowledge questions designed to test your understanding of this iconic piece of India’s national heritage.
GK Questions on Vande Mataram 150 Years: Test Your National Song Knowledge Now!
Vande Mataram is not only a patriotic melody but a cultural emblem that unites and inspires. Test your knowledge with these 15 questions ranging from easy to challenging, covering its origins, significance, and lyrical meaning.
1. Who wrote the national song Vande Mataram?
- Rabindranath Tagore
- Bankim Chandra
- Abindranath Tagore
- Dwarkanath Tagore
Correct Answer: b) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
Explanation: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed Vande Mataram in 1875 as part of his novel Anandamath. He composed the song on November 07, which was Akshaya Navami.
2. In which year was Vande Mataram officially adopted as the national song?
- 1947
- 1937
- 1965
- 1950
Correct Answer: d) 1950
Explanation: The Constituent Assembly adopted it in 1950, recognizing its patriotism and cultural importance.
3. What does "Vande Mataram" mean?
- I bow to thee, Mother
- Hail Mother
- Motherland Forever
- Spiritual Mother
Correct Answer: a) I bow to thee, Mother
Explanation: The phrase means "I bow to thee, Mother," expressing reverence to the motherland.
4. Where was Vande Mataram first published?
The Hindu
Prabhat Pheri Society
Bangadarshan Journal
Anandamath Novel
Correct Answer: c) Bangadarshan Journal
Explanation: It was first published in Bangadarshan, a literary journal, in 1875.
-
Which Indian freedom movement popularized Vande Mataram in 1905?
Non-Cooperation Movement
Swadeshi Movement
Quit India Movement
Correct Answer: b) Swadeshi Movement
Explanation: The Swadeshi Movement widely used the song to inspire nationalist pride and resistance.
-
Who sang Vande Mataram at the 1896 Indian National Congress session?
Bankim Chandra
Mahatma Gandhi
Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Rabindranath Tagore
Correct Answer: d) Rabindranath Tagore
Explanation: Rabindranath Tagore sang it for the first time in a public political setting in 1896.
-
How many stanzas of Vande Mataram are officially recognized?
2
4
6
5
Correct Answer: a) 2
Explanation: The first two stanzas are officially used and symbolize India's motherland devotion.
-
Which President emphasized honoring Vande Mataram equally to the national anthem?
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Zakir Husain
Rajendra Prasad
Pranab Mukherjee
Correct Answer: c) Rajendra Prasad
Explanation: President Rajendra Prasad stated this during the 1950 adoption ceremony.
-
What language was Vande Mataram originally written in?
Hindi
Bengali
Sanskritised Bengali
Tamil
Correct Answer: c) Sanskritised Bengali
Explanation: Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskritised Bengali, blending classical and vernacular elements.
-
What is the symbolic representation of Vande Mataram?
Unity and resistance
Wealth
Language diversity
Modernity
Correct Answer: a) Unity and resistance
Explanation: The song symbolizes national unity and resistance against colonial rule.
-
What event in 1906 marked the song's significance?
First independence march
Barisal procession
Salt March
Congress
Correct Answer: b) Barisal procession
Explanation: A massive Vande Mataram procession in Barisal united thousands for the freedom cause.
-
Which famous novel by Bankim Chandra contains the full song?
Anandamath
Gitanjali
Ramayana
Meghaduta
Correct Answer: a) Anandamath
Explanation: Anandamath includes the song as a call to patriotic action.
-
How did British authorities react to Vande Mataram?
Promoted it
Ignored it
Adopted it
Banned its singing
Correct Answer: d) Banned its singing
Explanation: The British banned the song due to its revolutionary influence, fearing its unifying power.
-
What feeling does Vande Mataram primarily evoke?
Devotion
Fear
Anger
Sadness
Correct Answer: a) Devotion
Explanation: Vande Mataram evokes devotion to the motherland and inspires patriotism.
-
Which spiritual ideal does Vande Mataram combine with nationalism?
Materialism
Devotion to Motherland
Scientific thought
Foreign culture
Correct Answer: B) Devotion to Motherland
Explanation: The song blends spiritual devotion with nationalist fervor to inspire the Indian people.
Conclusion
Vande Mataram remains one of India's most treasured symbols of patriotism and cultural identity. From its 19th-century origins by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay to its role in uniting millions during the freedom struggle, the song continues to inspire respect and pride among Indians worldwide. Officially adopted as the national song in 1950, it holds equal stature with the national anthem, reflecting the devotion of a nation to its motherland and heritage.
