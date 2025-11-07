RRB Group D City Slip 2025
GK Questions on Vande Mataram: Test your Knowledge Now!

By Alisha Louis
Nov 7, 2025, 16:35 IST

Test your general knowledge about our National Song, Vande Mataram. Try the GK Quiz and answer questions on Vande Mataram. Learn about Vande Mataram 150 Years of Independence to prepare for your UPSC, RRB and B. Ed. exams.

GK Questions on Vande Mataram: Vande Mataram is the national song of India. The national song was composed on Akshaya Navami, November 7, 1875. Making 2025, the Vande Mataram’s 150 Years of being into existence. Vande Mataram holds a unique place in India’s rich history as the national song. It played a critical role as a rallying cry during India’s struggle for independence and continues to inspire patriotism. 

The Vande Mataram song, written in a blend of Sanskrit and Bengali, was officially adopted by India’s Constituent Assembly, with President Rajendra Prasad declaring it equal in honor to the national anthem. Beyond just a song, Vande Mataram symbolizes unity, devotion, and resistance against colonial rule, making it a significant cultural artifact. 

Test your general knowledge about our National Song, Vande Mataram. Learn about Vande Mataram 150 Years of Independence to prepare for your UPSC, RRB and B. Ed. exams. This quiz offers 15 general knowledge questions designed to test your understanding of this iconic piece of India’s national heritage.

GK Questions on Vande Mataram 150 Years: Test Your National Song Knowledge Now!

Vande Mataram is not only a patriotic melody but a cultural emblem that unites and inspires. Test your knowledge with these 15 questions ranging from easy to challenging, covering its origins, significance, and lyrical meaning.

1. Who wrote the national song Vande Mataram?

  1. Rabindranath Tagore
  2. Bankim Chandra
  3. Abindranath Tagore
  4. Dwarkanath Tagore

Correct Answer: b) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Explanation: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed Vande Mataram in 1875 as part of his novel Anandamath. He composed the song on November 07, which was Akshaya Navami. 

2. In which year was Vande Mataram officially adopted as the national song?

  1. 1947
  2. 1937
  3. 1965
  4. 1950

Correct Answer: d) 1950

Explanation: The Constituent Assembly adopted it in 1950, recognizing its patriotism and cultural importance.

3. What does "Vande Mataram" mean?

  1. I bow to thee, Mother
  2. Hail Mother
  3. Motherland Forever
  4. Spiritual Mother

Correct Answer: a) I bow to thee, Mother

Explanation: The phrase means "I bow to thee, Mother," expressing reverence to the motherland. 

4. Where was Vande Mataram first published?

The Hindu

Prabhat Pheri Society

Bangadarshan Journal

Anandamath Novel

Correct Answer: c) Bangadarshan Journal

Explanation: It was first published in Bangadarshan, a literary journal, in 1875.

  1.  Which Indian freedom movement popularized Vande Mataram in 1905? 

Non-Cooperation Movement 

Swadeshi Movement 

Quit India Movement 

Correct Answer: b) Swadeshi Movement 

Explanation: The Swadeshi Movement widely used the song to inspire nationalist pride and resistance. 

  1. Who sang Vande Mataram at the 1896 Indian National Congress session?

Bankim Chandra 

Mahatma Gandhi

Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Rabindranath Tagore 

Correct Answer: d)  Rabindranath Tagore

Explanation: Rabindranath Tagore sang it for the first time in a public political setting in 1896.

  1. How many stanzas of Vande Mataram are officially recognized? 

Correct Answer: a) 2

Explanation: The first two stanzas are officially used and symbolize India's motherland devotion.

  1. Which President emphasized honoring Vande Mataram equally to the national anthem? 

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Zakir Husain

Rajendra Prasad 

Pranab Mukherjee

Correct Answer: c) Rajendra Prasad

Explanation: President Rajendra Prasad stated this during the 1950 adoption ceremony.

  1. What language was Vande Mataram originally written in?

Hindi

Bengali

Sanskritised Bengali

Tamil 

Correct Answer: c) Sanskritised Bengali

Explanation: Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskritised Bengali, blending classical and vernacular elements.

  1. What is the symbolic representation of Vande Mataram?

Unity and resistance

Wealth

Language diversity

Modernity

Correct Answer: a) Unity and resistance

Explanation: The song symbolizes national unity and resistance against colonial rule.

  1. What event in 1906 marked the song's significance? 

First independence march 

Barisal procession 

Salt March 

Congress

Correct Answer: b) Barisal procession 

Explanation: A massive Vande Mataram procession in Barisal united thousands for the freedom cause.

  1. Which famous novel by Bankim Chandra contains the full song? 

Anandamath 

Gitanjali 

Ramayana 

Meghaduta

Correct Answer: a) Anandamath 

Explanation: Anandamath includes the song as a call to patriotic action.

  1. How did British authorities react to Vande Mataram? 

Promoted it

Ignored it

Adopted it

Banned its singing

Correct Answer: d) Banned its singing

Explanation: The British banned the song due to its revolutionary influence, fearing its unifying power.

  1. What feeling does Vande Mataram primarily evoke? 

Devotion

Fear

Anger

Sadness

Correct Answer: a) Devotion

Explanation: Vande Mataram evokes devotion to the motherland and inspires patriotism.

  1. Which spiritual ideal does Vande Mataram combine with nationalism?

Materialism 

Devotion to Motherland 

Scientific thought 

Foreign culture 

Correct Answer: B) Devotion to Motherland

Explanation: The song blends spiritual devotion with nationalist fervor to inspire the Indian people.

Conclusion

Vande Mataram remains one of India's most treasured symbols of patriotism and cultural identity. From its 19th-century origins by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay to its role in uniting millions during the freedom struggle, the song continues to inspire respect and pride among Indians worldwide. Officially adopted as the national song in 1950, it holds equal stature with the national anthem, reflecting the devotion of a nation to its motherland and heritage.

