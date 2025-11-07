GK Questions on Vande Mataram: Test your Knowledge Now!

GK Questions on Vande Mataram: Vande Mataram is the national song of India. The national song was composed on Akshaya Navami, November 7, 1875. Making 2025, the Vande Mataram’s 150 Years of being into existence. Vande Mataram holds a unique place in India’s rich history as the national song. It played a critical role as a rallying cry during India’s struggle for independence and continues to inspire patriotism.

The Vande Mataram song, written in a blend of Sanskrit and Bengali, was officially adopted by India’s Constituent Assembly, with President Rajendra Prasad declaring it equal in honor to the national anthem. Beyond just a song, Vande Mataram symbolizes unity, devotion, and resistance against colonial rule, making it a significant cultural artifact.

Test your general knowledge about our National Song, Vande Mataram. Learn about Vande Mataram 150 Years of Independence to prepare for your UPSC, RRB and B. Ed. exams. This quiz offers 15 general knowledge questions designed to test your understanding of this iconic piece of India’s national heritage.