Capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina: The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is a vibrant city which is the largest city and the cultural centre of the country. The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is Sarajevo. It has a population of approximately 275,524 within its administrative limits and 555,210 in the metropolitan area.

Sarajevo is nestled in the Sarajevo valley and surrounded by the Dinaric Alps. It is situated along the Miljacka River in Southeastern Europe’s Balkans region. Sarajevo serves as the political, cultural, and economic heart of the country, hosting all major national institutions and foreign embassies. As the capital, it is the center of governance for the country and its entities.

What is the Capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Sarajevo is the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is the largest city in the country and serves as the political and administrative center. Sarajevo is situated within the Sarajevo Canton, part of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina entity, and is also the de jure capital of the Republika Srpska entity.