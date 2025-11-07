Capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina: The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is a vibrant city which is the largest city and the cultural centre of the country. The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is Sarajevo. It has a population of approximately 275,524 within its administrative limits and 555,210 in the metropolitan area.
Sarajevo is nestled in the Sarajevo valley and surrounded by the Dinaric Alps. It is situated along the Miljacka River in Southeastern Europe’s Balkans region. Sarajevo serves as the political, cultural, and economic heart of the country, hosting all major national institutions and foreign embassies. As the capital, it is the center of governance for the country and its entities.
What is the Capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina?
Sarajevo is the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is the largest city in the country and serves as the political and administrative center. Sarajevo is situated within the Sarajevo Canton, part of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina entity, and is also the de jure capital of the Republika Srpska entity.
The capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina hosts all national institutions, government buildings, and foreign embassies, making it the focal point of governance and diplomacy. Geographically, it lies in a valley surrounded by mountains, providing the city with scenic beauty and a strategic location.
Why is Sarajevo so famous?
Sarajevo is renowned for its storied past, including being the site of the 1984 Winter Olympics and its complex history shaped by Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian empires. Sarajevo is famous for several reasons:
It hosted the 1984 Winter Olympic Games, showcasing its capacity as an international sporting venue.
The city has a rich historical heritage, shaped by Ottoman, Austro-Hungarian, and Yugoslavian influences.
Sarajevo was the site of the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914, which triggered World War I.
It experienced a nearly four-year siege during the Bosnian War in the 1990s, which deeply affected its infrastructure and population.
Known as the "Jerusalem of Europe," it is celebrated for its religious and cultural diversity.
What language is spoken in Sarajevo?
Bosnian is the most commonly spoken language in Sarajevo. Croatian and Serbian are also widely spoken due to the region's ethnic and cultural diversity. These three languages are mutually intelligible and are the official languages of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Together, they belong to the South Slavic language family and reflect the rich multicultural heritage of the city.
Why do Bosnia and Herzegovina have two names?
Bosnia and Herzegovina consist of two primary historical regions:
Bosnia is the larger northern region, named after the Bosna River flowing through it.
Herzegovina is the smaller southern region, deriving its name from the title "Herceg" (meaning duke) held by a regional ruler.
The country retained both names after independence to honor the distinct identities and historical significance of these regions. This dual name reflects the union of two territories with separate cultural and political histories within one nation.
Conclusion
The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is Sarajevo, a city of approximately 275,524 people within its administrative limits, famous as the "Jerusalem of Europe" for its religious and cultural diversity. Nestled in the Dinaric Alps, it is the country's political, cultural, and economic heart, known historically for hosting the 1984 Winter Olympics and for the event that triggered World War I.
