Why is There No Nobel Prize in Maths? Explained Here!

Why is There No Nobel Prize in Maths? The Nobel Prize is the world’s most prestigious award for fields like physics, chemistry, and medicine. But there is no Nobel Prize for Maths. This unique omission continues to spark debate among experts and enthusiasts. In his will of 1895, Alfred Nobel chose to honor those whose work benefited humanity in practical ways, leading to the founding of prizes in sciences and literature—but not mathematics. According to the official Nobel Foundation, over 600 awards have been given across categories since the first prizes in 1901, shaping global recognition in several domains. However, the absence of mathematics has led to both historical theories and the emergence of new major prizes to fill the gap. Read on to find out the real reasons, top math awards, and which mathematicians won Nobel-related honors.

Why is There No Nobel Prize in Maths? Alfred Nobel omitted mathematics from the Nobel Prize because he prioritized fields with immediate practical benefits to humanity, like physics, chemistry, and medicine. Myths claiming Nobel disliked mathematicians or acted out of jealousy have been debunked by historians—Nobel was never married, and there’s no evidence of personal disputes involving mathematicians.

At the time, notable mathematics prizes already existed in Scandinavia, such as those initiated by Gösta Mittag-Leffler, so Nobel may have seen no need for another award in the field.

Alfred Nobel's choices reflected both the era's understanding of science and his desire to reward practical impact. What is the Highest Award in Mathematics?

The Fields Medal is considered the most prestigious award for mathematicians, often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of Mathematics”. It is awarded every four years to two to four exceptional mathematicians under the age of 40. As of 2022, only 64 mathematicians have received the Fields Medal, which includes a monetary prize of CA$15,000. Award Name Frequency Age Limit Prize Amount First Awarded Notable Recipients Fields Medal Every 4 years Under 40 CA$15,000 (Canadian Dollars) 1936 Maryam Mirzakhani, Terence Tao, Grigori Perelman (declined) Abel Prize Annual None Approx. $1 Million (USD/Equivalent) 2003 Jean-Pierre Serre, Andrew Wiles, Karen Uhlenbeck New awards like the Abel Prize now also recognize lifetime achievement in mathematics. Which Two Mathematicians Won the Nobel Prize?