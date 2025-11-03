Why is There No Nobel Prize in Maths? Explained Here!

Why is There No Nobel Prize in Maths? The Nobel Prize is the world’s most prestigious award for fields like physics, chemistry, and medicine. But there is no Nobel Prize for Maths. This unique omission continues to spark debate among experts and enthusiasts. In his will of 1895, Alfred Nobel chose to honor those whose work benefited humanity in practical ways, leading to the founding of prizes in sciences and literature—but not mathematics.
According to the official Nobel Foundation, over 600 awards have been given across categories since the first prizes in 1901, shaping global recognition in several domains. However, the absence of mathematics has led to both historical theories and the emergence of new major prizes to fill the gap. Read on to find out the real reasons, top math awards, and which mathematicians won Nobel-related honors.
Why is There No Nobel Prize in Maths?
Alfred Nobel omitted mathematics from the Nobel Prize because he prioritized fields with immediate practical benefits to humanity, like physics, chemistry, and medicine.
-
Myths claiming Nobel disliked mathematicians or acted out of jealousy have been debunked by historians—Nobel was never married, and there’s no evidence of personal disputes involving mathematicians.
-
At the time, notable mathematics prizes already existed in Scandinavia, such as those initiated by Gösta Mittag-Leffler, so Nobel may have seen no need for another award in the field.
-
Alfred Nobel’s choices reflected both the era’s understanding of science and his desire to reward practical impact.
Also Check Out: 9 Famous U.S. Presidents with ADHD: Check List Here!
What is the Highest Award in Mathematics?
The Fields Medal is considered the most prestigious award for mathematicians, often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of Mathematics”. It is awarded every four years to two to four exceptional mathematicians under the age of 40. As of 2022, only 64 mathematicians have received the Fields Medal, which includes a monetary prize of CA$15,000.
|
Award Name
|
Frequency
|
Age Limit
|
Prize Amount
|
First Awarded
|
Notable Recipients
|
Fields Medal
|
Every 4 years
|
Under 40
|
CA$15,000 (Canadian Dollars)
|
1936
|
Maryam Mirzakhani, Terence Tao, Grigori Perelman (declined)
|
Abel Prize
|
Annual
|
None
|
Approx. $1 Million (USD/Equivalent)
|
2003
|
Jean-Pierre Serre, Andrew Wiles, Karen Uhlenbeck
New awards like the Abel Prize now also recognize lifetime achievement in mathematics.
Which Two Mathematicians Won the Nobel Prize?
While no Nobel is specifically for mathematics, several mathematicians have won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for mathematical contributions.
-
John Nash (1994) won for his impact on game theory, while Leonid Hurwicz (2007) was recognized for mechanism design in economics.
-
Bertrand Russell (1950), while renowned as a mathematician, received the Nobel Prize in Literature for his philosophical work—not for math.
These examples show how mathematicians’ groundbreaking work can still earn Nobel recognition, especially through economics and philosophy.
Read Other Current GK Stories here:
Which Academy awards the Nobel Prize? Read about the 4 Nobel Prize Awarding Institutions!
List of Nobel Prize in Chemistry Winners From 1901 Till 2025 (Updated)
Conclusion
The Nobel Prize does not include mathematics, mostly due to Alfred Nobel’s focus on practical scientific advances and the existence of other math awards at the time. Modern alternatives like the Fields Medal and Abel Prize fill this gap, offering mathematicians global recognition. Despite the omission, mathematics continues to play an essential role in other Nobel-worthy advances, proving the field’s immense value to science and society.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation