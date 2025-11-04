Capital of Belize: Belize lies on the north-eastern coast of Central America. The capital city of Belize is known for its government administration and its safe inland location. Belmopan is the capital of Belize. It is one of the newest planned capitals in the world, founded in 1970. Belmopan was created as a response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Hattie in 1961, which devastated the original coastal capital, Belize City. Belize is situated approximately 80 kilometers inland, Belmopan offers a safer location from hurricanes and flooding, lying at an altitude of 76 meters above sea level. It is the smallest capital city by population in continental America. Read on to learn more about the Capital of Belize, its history, population, language, and significance. What is the Capital of Belize?

Belmopan is the political and administrative center of Belize. It was purposefully built to replace Belize City as the capital due to the latter’s vulnerability to hurricanes. Key points: Aspects Details Capital of Belize Belmopan is the smallest capital city in continental Americas by population. Founded 1970 as a planned city Located 80 km inland from Belize City Belmopan Population Approximately 28,939 in 2025 Designed for Government offices and administrative functions Famous For National Assembly Building built like a Pre-Columbian Maya temple Know about the NYC Mayoral Elections 2025: Date & Candidates Here! What is Belmopan Famous for? Belmopan is known primarily as the seat of government for Belize. It is famous for: Hosting the National Assembly and key government departments.

Planned city layout centered on the Ring Road with extensive parklands.

Its architecture reflects Belize’s Mayan heritage.

Being a safe inland capital city established after the devastation of Hurricane Hattie.

Home to educational institutions including the University of Belize campus.

When did Belmopan become the capital of Belize? Belmopan officially became the capital in 1970. The decision was taken after Hurricane Hattie damaged Belize City in 1961. The construction of Belmopan started in 1967, and the first phase was completed by 1970. The government offices were moved in 1970. The first embassy of Belmopan (British High Commission) opened in 1981 after independence. Belmopan became incorporated as a city in 2000 with an elected city council. What Language is Spoken in Belize? Belize’s official language is English, which is also the main language used in Belmopan’s official and governmental dealings. Additional language facts: English is the official language of Belize and used in government, education, and media.

Belize is ethnically diverse: Creole, Mestizo, Maya, Garifuna, and immigrant languages are spoken.

Spanish is widely spoken as a secondary language.

Indigenous languages such as Maya are also present.