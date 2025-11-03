What is India’s New UNESCO City of Gastronomy 2025? Only two Indian cities have received the title of Creative Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO. On October 31, 2025, Lucknow became India’s newest addition to UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network as a City of Gastronomy. Officially declared at UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Lucknow’s nomination highlights its famous Awadhi cuisine, blending Hindu and Muslim cultural influences, with iconic dishes such as galouti kebab and malai gilori. Hyderabad was the first Indian city to earn this prestigious recognition of City of Gastronomy in 2019. Read on to find information about UNESCO’s newly designated City of Gastronomy in India, celebrated for its rich culinary heritage and vibrant food culture.
Lucknow earned the City of Gastronomy title for 2025 due to its vibrant food heritage and culinary innovations. The designation affirms the city’s role in promoting sustainable food practices and cultural tourism. It is celebrated for historic royal kitchens, street food diversity, and local artisan culinary crafts.
Lucknow’s recognition builds on India’s broader creative city efforts within UNESCO’s network. This new status strengthens Lucknow’s global food tourism appeal and supports local gastronomic entrepreneurs.
What is UNESCO's City of Gastronomy?
A City of Gastronomy is a UNESCO Creative City recognized for its well-developed culinary culture. The title helps promote sustainable food systems, cultural preservation, and public nutrition education. Cities gain international visibility and participate in a global network fostering culinary exchange and innovation.
What are key criteria for this UNESCO City of Gastronomy title?
UNESCO City of Gastronomy Criteria include use of local ingredients, traditional cooking methods, food markets, and gastronomic festivals.
Well-established food culture with traditional chefs and restaurants.
Use of indigenous ingredients and maintaining historic cooking methods.
Hosting food festivals, contests, and cultural promotion activities.
Commitment to environmental sustainability and nutrition education.
Support for local food producers and culinary artisans.
These criteria guide UNESCO in selecting cities that exemplify gastronomy excellence globally.
Conclusion
Lucknow’s designation as India’s newest UNESCO City of Gastronomy in 2025 celebrates its rich culinary heritage and cultural identity. This recognition not only enhances international awareness but also bolsters sustainable tourism and food preservation efforts. As Lucknow joins the global creative cities network, it affirms India’s position on the world gastronomic map, inspiring other cities to promote their unique food cultures.
