What is India’s New UNESCO City of Gastronomy 2025? Only two Indian cities have received the title of Creative Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO. On October 31, 2025, Lucknow became India’s newest addition to UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network as a City of Gastronomy. Officially declared at UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Lucknow’s nomination highlights its famous Awadhi cuisine, blending Hindu and Muslim cultural influences, with iconic dishes such as galouti kebab and malai gilori. Hyderabad was the first Indian city to earn this prestigious recognition of City of Gastronomy in 2019. Read on to find information about UNESCO’s newly designated City of Gastronomy in India, celebrated for its rich culinary heritage and vibrant food culture.

