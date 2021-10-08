Air Force Day 2021: History, Significance and why is it observed on October 8?

Indian Air Force Day 2021: Air Force Day is observed annually in India on October 8 and honours the brave heroes of the country’s air force. Air Force Day is celebrated in India to raise awareness about the services of the Indian Air Force as an organization that works to strengthen the national authority and security. The Indian Air force since its establishment has participated in various missions and wars which also includes humanitarian aids and disaster relief missions.

Air Force Day 2021 brings to attention the sacrifices and hard work that contributes significantly to strengthening India’s air defence. To celebrate Indian Air Force Day, Air Force Parade is also organized on the day in the presence of the IAF Chief and various other senior officials. The event glorifies the service of the Indian Air Force officers through various ceremonies.

Dedicating Air Force Day to the warriors of the nation, Prime Minister Modi via a tweet extended his wishes. He wrote, “Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.”

Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Indian Air Force Day also saluted the brave air warriors for their selfless service to the nation and noted their unparalleled devotion and commitment.

May you continue to inspire the countrymen with your unparalleled devotion and commitment. pic.twitter.com/7r43n4Vjif — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2021

On the 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his warm wishes and greetings to air force personnel and their families.

Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our airwarriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience & being steadfast in the service to the Nation. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/gnpbrKJoL8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2021

Why Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8?

Air Force Day is observed every year on October 8 as it was on this day in 1932 that the Indian Air Force was officially founded as a supporting force for the Royal Air Force of Britain.

Although the first operational squadron of the Indian Air Force came into being in the following year, October 8 was declared as the Air Force Day.

Indian Air Force was established as an auxiliary of the British Empire and the force was honoured for India’s aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane attend the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/Go1aLPhukg — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Events on Indian Air Force Day 2021

• The parade on Indian Air Force Day 2021 pays tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war. It also includes formations with call signs related to the people and places who were involved in the war in which India defeated Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presents Vayu Sena Medal- Gallantry to officers on 89th Air Force Day, at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/7KIzQ1kMA9 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

• On Indian Air Force Day 2021, three units of the Indian Air Force will also receive the prestigious Chief of Air Staff Unit citation. The citation will be given for their participation in the air duel on February 19 with Pakistan as well as the operations in Ladakh against China’s oppression.