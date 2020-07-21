Airborne transmission of COVID-19 possible, warns CSIR Chief

Airborne transmission of COVID-19 is possible, warned Shekhar C Mande, Chief of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Mande suggested wearing of masks even in enclosed spaces.

This comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) acknowledged the "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus. The international body made the acknowledgment after a group of scientists urged it to update its guidance on how the COVID-19 infection spreads between people.

The head of India's leading research and development body said that the airborne transmission of the coronavirus is indeed a distinct possibility and suggested masks for enclosed spaces as well.

Also read: Coronavirus is Airborne? WHO acknowledges evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Key Highlights

The CSIR Chief sought to bring clarity to the issue on his blog post. While referring to the findings of various studies, he said that all the emerging evidence and arguments suggest that indeed airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is a distinct possibility.

Further, speaking on how we can keep ourselves safe in such a scenario, Mande wrote that the answers are intuitively very straightforward.

He warned to avoid large crowded gatherings, keep enclosed places like workplaces well ventilated to continue wearing masks even in enclosed spaces.

Background

Around 239 scientists from 32 countries had written an open letter to WHO, outlining new evidence that showed that floating virus particles can infect people who inhale them. According to scientists, the smaller exhaled particles can linger in the air.

The study was published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal on July 6, 2020. Ever since the scientists have been urging WHO to update its guidance on the transmission of COVID-19.

WHO had previously denied the possibility of airborne transmission of COVID-19 virus, stating that the infection mainly spreads through small droplets that come out of the nose and mouth of an infected person, which quickly sink to the ground.

