Coronavirus is Airborne? WHO acknowledges evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19 

The World Health Organization (WHO) on July 7, 2020 acknowledged "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus. The global body made the acknowledgement after a group of scientists urged it to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease spreads between people.

WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19 pandemic, Maria Van Kerkhove said that the body has been holding talks on the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19.

WHO had previously stated that the coronavirus infection mainly spreads through small droplets that come out of the nose and mouth of an infected person, which quickly sink to the ground.

New evidence of COVID-19 being airborne

Around 239 scientists from 32 countries have outlined new evidence in an open letter to WHO, which shows that floating virus particles can infect people who inhale them. The letter was published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal on July 6, 2020.

As per the scientists, the smaller exhaled particles can linger in the air. Following the publishing of the study, the scientists have been urging WHO to update its guidance.

WHO acknowledges evidence of airborne spread of COVID-19

Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO's technical lead for infection prevention and control, said while speaking at a briefing in Geneva on July 7, 2020 that there was evidence emerging of airborne transmission of the coronavirus. She, however, said that it was not definitive.

Allegranzi stated during the meeting that the possibility of airborne transmission in public settings, especially in very specific conditions such as closed, crowded and poorly ventilated settings that have been described, cannot be ruled out. She added saying that more evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted.

Impact The current evidence could majorly impact WHO’s assessment of the risk of transmission. Any change in the WHO's assessment of transmission of the virus could change its current advise on maintaining social distancing, which includes maintaining upto 1 metre or 3.3 feet physical distance from other people. The governments relying on WHO for guidance policy may also have to adjust their public health measures accordingly to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Background

The World Health Organisation had been emphasising on wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing to control the spread of coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year. The body had till recently denied the possibility of the virus being spread through airborne transmission.

All nations following WHO’s advice had issued public health measures focussing on maintaining at least 3 feet of physical distance in public areas.

With new emerging evidence of COVID being airborne, the World Health Organisation has stated that it would publish a scientific brief summarising the state of knowledge on the modes of transmission of the virus in the coming days.