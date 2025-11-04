RPSC School Lecturer (Commerce) Result 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is releasing the RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 for the written examination held between June 23 and July 6, 2025 for subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Political Science, and Commerce to recruit eligible candidates to fill 2202 vacancies. On November 3, RPSC released the result for the Commerce subject result and the candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results, download the scorecard, and verify their eligibility for the next stage, i.e., document verification.
RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 OUT
RPSC released the School Lecturer Commerce Result on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, on November 3, 2025. The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2025 was conducted in various centres across the state. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025.
|
RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025
How to Download the RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025?
Candidates can download the RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the results button
- Now click on link title School Lecturer Result 2025
- Now click on the subject link and download the PDF and search your roll number using CTRL+F
- Save the result PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025
Before downloading the RPSC School Lecturer Result, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. Check the list below for details mentioned in RPSC School Lecturer Result 2025
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Subject Applied For
- Marks Obtained
- Category
- Qualifying Status
- Cut-Off Marks
- Instructions for Document Verification
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation