ALH MK III formally inducted at INS Utkrosh: Know its special features

ALH MK III: The indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III aircraft was formally inducted at INS Utkrosh at Port Blair on January 28, 2022. The aircraft was inducted by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Ajai Singh.

The ALH MK III aircraft has been manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The aircraft represents a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing in line with PM Modi-led central government's vision to create ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The first unit of three ALH MK III helicopters were inducted into the Indian Navy on April 19, 2021. The induction of the aircraft will provide a major boost in the capabilities of the Indian Naval Force.

ALH MK III Helicopter

The ALH MK III helicopter is a major variant of indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-DHRUV).

The Advanced Light Helicopter is a twin-engine, multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter, certified for military and civil operations.

The ALH MK III helicopter is specifically suited for defence services, especially in high-altitude operations.

Major systems of ALH MK III Helicopter include:

- Shakti engine

- IADS with Digital Moving Map

- Electronic Warfare Suite

- Electro Optical pod

- Counter Measure Dispensing system

- Infra Red Suppressor

- Health & Usage Monitoring system

- Solid State Digital Video Recorder (SSDVR)

- Engine Particle Separator

The ALH MK III helicopter Special Features

• ALH MK III helicopters feature systems that were previously seen in only heavier, multi-role helicopters of the Indian Navy.

• The helicopters feature modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment that will enable it to undertake long-range search and rescue operations, both during the day and night.

• The all-weather aircraft is also fitted with a heavy machine gun.

• It also has a removable medical intensive care unit (ICU) to airlift critically ill patients.

Background

The Indian Navy had inducted three indigenously-built ALH MK III helicopters at INS Dega in Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam in June 2021.

Over 300 Advanced Light Helicopters are being flown by the Armed Forces currently. The MK III variant is a maritime role variant aircraft.