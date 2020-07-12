Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Coronavirus, Hospitalized

Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 Positive: Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, both, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been hospitalized as per latest reports. The veteran actor took to twitter to confirm the news about him testing positive for Coronavirus infection and advised people who have come in contact with him during the last 10 days to get tested as well. Media reports have confirmed that the megastar has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Actor Confirms News via Twitter

Following this hospitalization, the actor ended rumours and speculation about him testing positive for COVID-19 through a tweet sent from this official account. In the tweet he confirmed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus infection and also added that as per the protocol his family and staff members have also undergone COVID-19 tests and their results are awaited. He also urged other people who might have come in his close proximity in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan Also Tests Positive for COVID-19

Following Amitabh Bachchan, his son Actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for COVID-19. He also confirmed the news about him testing positive for Coronavirus via a tweet from his official twitter account. In his tweet he also added that both, father and son, have been hospitalized after having mild symptoms.

Actor Symptomatic, Self-Isolating at Home Prior to Hospitalization

As per a media report filed by India Today group, Doctors treating the Megastar have confirmed that Mr Bachchan was symptomatic before being admitted to the Nanavati hospital. They also added that prior to hospitalization, actor was self-isolating at home. Sources close to him have also confirmed that the actor has been staying at home ever since the lockdown began on 25th March 2020. Reports also indicate that earlier, the actor shot some promotional content for a quiz show he is part of at his home for which production crew was invited to his residence. The production crew were the only outside people the actor has come in contact with in the recent times, as per media reports.