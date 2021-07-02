Andhra Pradesh Government announces new IT Policy for 2021-2024

The government of Andhra Pradesh on June 30, 2021, announced a new ‘AP Information Technology Policy for 2021-2024’ which is expected to generate more than 55,000 jobs in the state over the next three years.

The State Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, gave its approval to the new policy. The new IT Policy of Andhra Pradesh will be in force till March 31, 2024.

New IT Policy of Andhra Pradesh: Benefits

According to the note of the new IT Policy, Andhra Pradesh will earn a revenue of Rs. 783 crores over 10 years in the form of various taxes.

Direct employment alone is expected to infuse over Rs. 2,200 crores every year, leading to the overall growth of the economy through a multiplier effect.

Andhra Pradesh new IT Policy 2021: Key details

• Under the new policy, to generate employment, a robust and holistic business environment will be created and the IT, Electronics and Communications Department will be transformed into a revenue center to achieve self-sustenance.

• According to the policy note, the new IT Policy will link incentive disbursement to the realization of the committed direct employment ensuring the transparent and effective utilization of the public funds.

New IT Policy 2021: Major Goals In a major shift from a previous Information Technology Policy of Andhra Pradesh, the new one will- • Offer end-to-end support for the startups like plug-and-play office space, mentors, access to investors, talent pool, funds through the private equity firms, venture capitals, and other commonly shared services on a variable chargeable basis. • The Government will establish an IT Emerging Technologies Research University in Vishakhapatnam for developing the state s the leading contributor to the national talent pool in IT and cutting-edge emerging technologies. • The new University will focus on the applied research in the use of emerging technologies in the areas of interest to the State. • At the gram panchayat level, digital libraries and workplaces are proposed to be set up with access to high-speed internet, essential software, and six workstations. • They will also have printing and scanning, video conferencing, and access to free-cost-knowledge databases for providing an enabling ecosystem for the ‘work from anywhere’ concept.

Background:

The State Government has announced new Information Technology Policy after consultations with stakeholders with a motive to promote the idea of Digital India all over the state as well as to generate employment for the youths of Andhra Pradesh.