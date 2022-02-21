Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Goutham Reddy passes away due to heart attack

Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology and Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy passed away in the morning on February 21, 2022 after suffering a heart attack.

The 50-year-old had returned to Hyderabad from Dubai on February 20th. He was taken to Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills after collapsing at his place.

Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Goutham Reddy.

Hyderabad | Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passed away today morning after suffering a heart attack pic.twitter.com/U6xfZpDtS5 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Hospital Statement

The hospital said in an official statement, "The minister arrived into our ER at 7.45am and was unresponsive and not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival. He received immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in our emergency department."

"The emergency medicine team and specialists including cardiologists and critical care doctors have attended to him. CPR was done for more than 90 minutes. Despite our best efforts, he could not be revived," the statement read. Gautham Reddy is survived by his wife Keerthi and two children, daughter Ananya Reddy and son Arjun Reddy.

About Goutham Reddy