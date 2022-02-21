Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Goutham Reddy passes away due to heart attack
Gautham Reddy had returned to Hyderabad from Dubai on February 20th. He was taken to Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills after collapsing at his place.
Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology and Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy passed away in the morning on February 21, 2022 after suffering a heart attack.
The 50-year-old had returned to Hyderabad from Dubai on February 20th. He was taken to Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills after collapsing at his place.
Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Goutham Reddy.
Hyderabad | Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passed away today morning after suffering a heart attack pic.twitter.com/U6xfZpDtS5— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022
Hospital Statement
The hospital said in an official statement, "The minister arrived into our ER at 7.45am and was unresponsive and not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival. He received immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in our emergency department."
"The emergency medicine team and specialists including cardiologists and critical care doctors have attended to him. CPR was done for more than 90 minutes. Despite our best efforts, he could not be revived," the statement read. Gautham Reddy is survived by his wife Keerthi and two children, daughter Ananya Reddy and son Arjun Reddy.
About Goutham Reddy
- Mekapati Gautham Reddy was born on December 31, 1976 at Brahmanapalli village in Nellore District.
- He did his MSc in textiles at Machester University in the United Kingdom.
- He was first elected as an MLA from Atmakur assembly constituency in 2014. He was re-elected in 2019.
- He was appointed as a Minister in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after he came to power in 2019.
- He is credited to have designed the best industrial policy for Andhra Pradesh, which helped attract good investments to the state in the past two years.
- He was also in Dubai recently for investor's meeting and the Dubai expo in an effort to get more investment for the state.
- His uncle Chandrasekhar Reddy is an MLA from Udayagiri in Nellore district and his father Rajamohan Reddy had served as an MP from Narasaraopet, Ongole and Nellore.
- Goutham Reddy was considered to be very close to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minisetr YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS