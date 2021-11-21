J&K alpine skier Arif Khan qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Arif Khan, Jammu and Kashmir's Alpine skier has qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. He secured his place in the tournament during the qualifying event in Dubai.

Arif Khan is originally from North Kashmir. He has represented India in many international events before including the South Asian Games, Asian Games and World Ski Championships. He secured his spot in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 during the Olympic qualifier alpine skiing event in Dubai.

Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta confirmed this in a tweet, "Arif Khan qualified for Beijing Winter Olympics in ski and snowboard."

The Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir also congratulated Arif with a tweet, "Congratulations to skier Arif Khan for qualifying for Beijing Winter Olympics2022. It is a proud moment for the whole country. @JKSportsCouncil to ensure Arif is provided with world-class training facilities by best-in-class coaches& support staff. I wish him all the best for games."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also congratulated Arif Khan for the achievement with a tweet, "Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you."

Who is Arif Khan- Top 5 things you should know!

1. Arif Khan is India's ace skier from Gulmarg in North Kashmir.

2. He started skiing at the young age of four years, coached by his father. His father owns a ski rental shop in Kashmir.

3. He had participated in his first National Ski Championship at the age of 12 years and had won a gold medal.

4. He had also participated in the Asian Junior Alpine Ski Championship before he was 15 years.

5. He was one of the top 15 skiers at the Changchun Asian Games in China at the age of 17 years.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

The 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to take place from February 4-20, 2022 in Beijing, China. This will be the first Winter Olympics in China and the second Olympics overall after the 2008 Summer Olympics. This will also be the first time that Winter Olympics will be hosted by a city that had previously hosted the Summer Olympics.