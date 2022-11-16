Artemis 1: NASA launches Mega Rocket on maiden flight to moon

Artemis 1 launch time: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on November 16, 2022, launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon in a spectacular blaze of light and sound. The step marks the start of the US Space Agency’s new flagship program, Artemis.

The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the storied Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1.47 am (0647 GMT).

It was also the third time lucky for NASA because of the two previous failed attempts. The launch was also delayed because of weather setbacks, including Hurricane that battered Florida in later September 2022.

We are going.



For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration. pic.twitter.com/vmC64Qgft9 — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

NASA launches Artemis 1: Key Points

1. Fixed at the top of Artemis 1 was the uncrewed Orion Spaceship. It will later separate and complete an orbit and a half of Earth’s nearest neighbour, in a test run for later flights that should also see the first woman and first person of color touch down on lunar soil by the mid-2020s.

2. The launch of Artemis 1 came despite the technical issues that occurred during the two-hour launch window that opened at 1.04 am.

3. Later, the US Space Agency also reported that a radar site monitoring the rocket’s flight path was experiencing problems because of a faulty ethernet switch that had to be replaced.

How the launch of Artemis 1 took place?

The Orion Crew Capsule was being lifted by the two boosters and the four powerful engines under the core stage. It detached only after a few minutes. After a final push, the capsule will be on its way and will take several days to reach its destination.

Rather than landing on the moon, the capsule will assume a distant orbit venturing 40,000 miles beyond the far side-further than any other habitable spacecraft so far.

Orion will finally embark back on its journey. When passing through the atmosphere, the capsule’s heat shield will need to withstand temperatures half as hot as the Sun’s Surface.

The mission will last 25 and a half days, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 11, 2022.

Background

NASA has been banking on a successful mission after developing the SLS rocket for more than a decade. As per the public audit, the Space Agency will have invested more than $90 billion in its lunar mission program by the end of 2025.

After the successful launch of Artemis 1, Artemis 2 will involve a flyby of the Moon with astronauts in 2024, while Artemis 3 will see the boots on lunar soil, no sooner than 2025.

Indian-Origin Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan awarded UK’s Order of Merit