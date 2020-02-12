Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Chief Minister of Delhi on February 16

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi from the Ramlila Maidan on February 16, 2020. This would be his third consecutive term as the Chief Minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recorded a landmark victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 by winning 62 seats in the 70-member assembly. The BJP won 8 seats, while the Congress failed to win a single seat.

AAP’s success in the elections was a remarkable feat, considering the party had finished at the third place in Delhi during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony: Key Details

Date: February 16, Sunday

Venue: Ramlila Maidan

Time: Not known

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020

As per official figures released by the Election Commission, the AAP won 62 seats with a total vote share of 53. 57 percent. The BJP won the remaining eight seats with a vote share of 38.51 percent.

Arvind Kejriwal himself won his New Delhi seat by 21,697 votes. He defeated his BJP rival Sunil Kumar Yadav. Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also won from Patparganj constiuency by a narrow margin of 3000 votes. Other major AAP political leaders including Atishi, Aamanatullah Khan and Raghav Chadha also won from their respective constituencies.

Speaking after his victory, Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for reposing faith in him and the party for the third time. He stated that this marks the beginning of a new kind of politics.

Congress fails to win a single seat

The Congress did not win a single seat and finished third with an extremely low vote share of 4.26 percent. In fact, 63 of its candidates lost their deposits. Only three Congress candidates retained their deposits- Arvinder Singh Lovely (Gandhi Nagar), Devender Yadav (Badli) and Abhishek Dutt (Kasturba Nagar). A candidate loses deposit if he/she fails to win one-sixth of the total votes cast in the constituency.