Assembly Elections 2022: Voting underway in UP, Goa and Uttarakhand- Check voter turnout

Till 11 am, 23.03 percent voter turnout was recorded in 55 seats in UP,  18.97 percent voter turnout was recorded in Uttarakhand and 26.63 percent was recorded in Goa. 

Created On: Feb 14, 2022 13:33 IST
Assembly Elections 2022: The assembly polls are underway in three states - Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. While single-phase voting is being held in Goa and Uttarakhand, the second phase of polls are being held in Uttar Pradesh.

The assembly polls in Goa and Uttar Pradesh started at 7 am on February 14, while it began at 8 am in Uttarakhand. The Bhartiya Janata Party is currently the ruling party in all these states.

Under the second phase of UP elections 2022, 55 assembly seats in 9 districts have gone to the polls. In Goa and Uttarakhand, 40 and 70 assembly constituencies respectively have gone to polls.

Voter turnout till 11 am

Goa Elections 2022- 26.63%

Uttar Pradesh Elections - 23.03%

Uttarakhand Elections 2022 - 18.97%

UP Elections 2022 Phase 2

The UP Assembly Elections 2022 Phase II will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. 

The UP phase II assembly polling is being held in 55 seats across nine districts.

The areas going to the polls this time are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.

Last time, BJP had won 38 out of the 55 seats, while SP had won 15 and Congress had won 2.

Key Candidates in Fray in UP

The key candidates in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP and SP's Azam Khan, who has been fielded from Rampur. Saini is contesting from Nakud seat.  

Goa Elections 2022

Goa Elections 2022 are taking place across 40 assembly seats. There are 301 candidates in the fray and over 11 lakh voters.

The parties contesting the assembly elections include BJP, Congress in pre-poll alliance with Goa Forward Party, AAP and TMC in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). 

Key Candidates in Fray in Goa

The key candidates in Goa include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Opposition leader Digambar Kamat (INC), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar, AAP's CM face Amit Paleker, former Goa CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP) and Laxmikant Parsekar (independent) and former deputy CMs Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP) and Vijai Sardesai (GFP).

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 are underway across 70 constituencies with 632 candidates in the fray including 152 independents. There are over 81 lakh voters in the state. 

Key Candidates in Fray in Uttarakhand 

The key candidates in the fray in Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 include current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Chief Minister  Harish Rawat (INC), State Cabinet Ministers Rekha Arya, Satpal Maharaj, Arvind Pandey, Subodh Uniyal and Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP state president Madan Kaushik, Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal, former minister Yashpal Arya and Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh.

Background

The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022 will take place in 403 assembly constituencies in seven phases. The first phase of polling was held on February 10th.

