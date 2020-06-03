Asteroid 2020 KE4, 4 Other Near-Earth objects to pass by earth today: NASA - All you need to know

Asteroids flying by Earth on June 3: The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) of NASA has revealed that five Asteroids are going to pass by the Earth today on June 3, 2020 at different intervals. Among these five asteroids, 2020 KE4 asteroid will pass by Earth today within a distance of 0.01966 astronomical units as per the NASA. The scientists have revealed that this asteroid, otherwise could be a Potentially Hazardous Object, poses no threat to planet Earth. The Asteroid 2020 KE4 is expected to burn out in the atmosphere.

Have a look at the details of the asteroids that will fly past the Earth today and also know here what are Near-Earth objects (NEOs) and Potentially Hazardous Object (PHO):

Key Facts about 5 Asteroids passing by Earth

- The asteroids, also known as space rocks, that will pass by Earth are 2020 KF, 2020 KE4, 2020 KK7, 2020 KD4, and 2020 KJ1.

- 2020 KE4 asteroid will fly at a speed of over 20,000 miles per hour while passing the Earth. It will be 1.8 million miles away of Earth

- 2020 KF Asteroid is the biggest among all five. It is 144-foot wide and will fly at 24,000 mph and will be 2.9 million miles far from the planet.

- 2020 KJ1 Asteroid is 105-feet wide and will cruise at 11,000 mph at 1.3 million miles away from the Earth. It will be the closest to pass by the Earth.

- 2020 KK7 asteroid that will fly past the Earth at a speed of 34,000 mph. It will pass at a distance of around 319,000 miles.

- 2020 KD4 Asteroid is 115 feet wide and will fly at a speed of 12,000 mph. It will be 2.5 million miles away from the Earth.

What are Near-Earth objects (NEOs)?

Asteroids and Comets are the Near-Earth objects (NEOs) that orbit the Sun. While they orbit, they come closer to Earth within a distance of 30 million miles of orbit of the Earth, which makes them near-Earth object. These objects orbit around 91 million and 121 million miles away from the Sun

Asteroids are usually formed in the warmer inner layer of solar system within the orbits of Jupiter and Mars. On the other hand, Comets are formed in the cold outer solar system; they are majorly composed of water ice with surrounded dust particles.

What is Potentially Hazardous Object (PHO)?

Potentially Hazardous Object (PHO) is a Near-Earth object like Asteroid or Comet that are over 500 feet wide or more than 140 meters in size and cruise within 4.7 million miles of Earth’s orbit.