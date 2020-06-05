Australia shows strong support for India’s NSG membership

Australia on June 4 showed its strong support for India’s membership to Nuclear Supplier Groups (NSG). It also restated its backing for India’s candidacy for a permanent seat in a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The support from Australia was mentioned in the joint statement which was released after an online summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Australia reiterated its support for India’s candidacy for permanent membership of UNSC for the term 2021-22. India had earlier formally applied for the NSG membership in May 2016.

Australia’s support to India’s NSG membership bid:

The joint statement released after the summit mentioned that both the sides have reiterated their support for the continued bilateral civil nuclear cooperation as well as their commitment to further strengthen the global non-proliferation. Australia has also expressed its strong support for India’s membership of the Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG).

The NSG is a 48 Nation Grouping that regulates global nuclear commerce and admission of the new members is done through consensus. India had applied for the membership in 2016 and even though India has the backing of the majority of group members, China has continued to clock its entry into the bloc.

India- Australia discussed partnerships in different areas:

• As per the joint statement, during the talks, Australia welcomed the International Energy Agency (IEA) strategic partnership with India, as it looks forward to working closely on building stronger ties between the IEA community and India.

• The two countries have also vowed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of environment and energy.

• Both the countries during the summit had also decided to progress their energy dialogue for cooperation in areas such as cost-effective battery technologies, pumped hydro-storage, hydrogen and coal gasification, fly ash management technologies, adoption of clean energy technology and solar forecasting and scheduling.

• Both the countries will also continue to collaborate on energy security, climate change, and other issues of importance, especially through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA). Australia is the founding member of both organisations.

• The countries noted that research, education, skill have been a central component of their relationship and the exchange of students and academics between them generates valuable people to people links.

• The countries also agreed to continue efforts on expanding partnerships in these areas, including deepening research collaboration.

• The joint statement also mentioned that the countries have concluded a new Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in vocational training and education to forge new bonds of cooperation in program delivery, policy development, and information exchange.

• In the tourism sector, both India and Australia decided to renew 2015 MoU to identify opportunities to deepen, strengthen, and broaden the cooperation in the tourism, travel, and aviation sector.

• Both sides also agreed to work to deepen the diaspora and community level contact as the growing contribution of Indian-Australians to the bilateral relations.

• The countries also decided to have a senior-level dialogue to discuss India’s proposed draft on Migration and Mobility Partnership arrangement.

Plan to increase contact between both countries:

To deepen economic and strategic cooperation in the future and to provide oversight of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), India and Australia planned on increasing the frequency of Prime Ministerial Contact through reciprocal bilateral visits and annual meetings.

The Joint statement mentioned that to purse CSP, Defence and Foreign Ministers will meet in a ‘2+2’ format to discuss strategic issues at least in every two years.

Both countries have also decided to have regular meetings under the Foreign Ministers Framework Dialogue (FMFD). They have also decided to continue their annual meeting of Australia-India Joint Ministerial Commission. To enhance trade and investment relations.

The virtual summit between the two countries was yet another milestone in furthering the deep, longstanding, cooperative ties between India and Australia.