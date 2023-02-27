Unforgettable Moment for Australia, batters South Africa at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

World-beating Australia has recently won the Women's T20 World Cup for the sixth time. They hit the jackpot by defeating South Africa by 19 runs in the entertaining final match. This match was held at Newlands on February 26, 2023 (Sunday).

This was Australia’s seventh appearance in the final and the team celebrated the victorious moment. Also, the opening batter professional cricketer Beth Mooney anchored the Australian innings, scoring an unbeaten 74 in a total of 156 for six. South Africa did not match the required run rate and was restricted to 137 for six while the Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt hit 61 off 48 balls. This led to declining hopes in the 17th over.

Match Highlights

Australia has now won six Women’s T20 World Cup titles and completed three consecutive championships under the captaincy of Meg Lanning. Three-peat have been won in 2018, 2020 and in the present year 2023.

Wolvaardt along with the South African athlete Tazmin Britts struggled to find gaps in the field and they scored only 17 runs.

Australia’s bowlers accelerated the scoring rate of South Africa’s openers at the start of the game recognizing just 22 runs in the Powerplay and with in-form Tazmin Brits sent back to the dugout by the electric Darcie Brown.

South African Cricketers

South African International cricketer Marizanne Kapp was seen released for a run-a-ball 11 off Ash Gardner as South Africa struggled to elevate the scoring rate, with 105 runs still required at drinks with ten overs remaining.

The expertise of Laura Wolvaardt threatened to bring South Africa back into the game as she hit a big remarkable shot after a big shot to surge to 61 from 48 balls.

Marizanne Kap hit two boundaries however she was out for 11 and also South African captain Sune Luus was run out for two. During this stage, the home side needed another 103 runs off 56 balls.

Wolvaardt and the uncompromising Chloe Tyron gave a near-capacity crowd of more than 15,000 hope with a striking fourth-wicket partnership of 55 off 37 balls. But the match was effectively over when Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed before hitting the wicket to Megan Schutt in the 17th over.

The left-handed Mooney played major innings producing a score of 74 runs off 53 balls while a succession of partners batted strongly. Ash Gardner as well as Grace Harris both bashed before captain Meg Lanning and it was apparent that they were in adherence to instructions to go for their shots.

South Africa's bowlers performed uninterruptedly and were supported by enthusiastic fielding. Two wickets were taken up by both Stalwarts Shabnim Ismail and Kapp. Moreover, Australia showed their qualitative performance in defending their rival with athleticism and full commitment that put the South African batters under continuous pressure.

About ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is the global-level regulating body of cricket and this organization conducts the Women’s T20 World Cup event also referred to as the ICC Women’s World Twenty20.

Its first edition was held in the year 2009 in England. Meg Lanning as the captain remains the holder of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as well as the 50-over Women’s World Cup titles. He has won all of the last three editions of this tournament and was honoured with a total of seven out of the last nine major ICC World Cups.

