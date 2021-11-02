Ayurveda Day 2021: Why is it celebrated on Dhanwantri Jayanti? Know Theme, History, Significance

Every year since 2016, the National Ayurveda Day is observed on the occasion of Dhanwantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Lord Dhanwantri which occurs on Dhanteras. Lord Dhanwantri is believed to be the God of Ayurveda who bestowed the knowledge of Ayurveda to mankind. This year, the National Ayurveda Day 2021 is being celebrated on November 2, 2021, to promote the Ayurvedic principles of wellness and healing.

On the occasion of 6th Ayurveda Day which is being celebrated on November 2, 2021, a report titled AYUSH Sector in India: Prospects and Challenges’ was released during the event Ayur-Udyam. The report highlighted that the AYUSH market size has crossed $18 billion and it is expected to reach $23.3 billion in 2022.

Ayurveda Day 2021: Theme

‘Ayurveda for Poshan’ is the theme of the 6th Ayurveda Day being celebrated on Dhanwantri Jayanti on November 2, 2021.

Ayurveda Day 2021: History

The first Ayurveda Day in India was celebrated on October 28, 2016, on the occasion of Dhanwantri Jayanti. The Ministry of AYUSH decided to observe Dhanwantri Jayanti every year as the National Ayurveda Day as this day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanwantri, the God of Ayurveda.

On the 2nd National Ayurveda Day in 2017, PM Modi had dedicated the first All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi to the nation. The AIIA was launched as an apex institute under the AYUSH Ministry.

Ayurveda Day 2021: Significance

The AYUSH Ministry found the occasion of Dhanwantri Jayanti as a significant day to promote and globalize Ayurveda as one of the most ancient and holistic approaches to medicine across the world. Ayurveda comprises traditional and non-conventional systems of healthcare including diet, yoga, yogic breathing, herbal treatment, etc.

As per legends, the Dhanwantri Jayanti is associated with Lord Dhanwantri who is considered the God of Ayurveda. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanwantri emerged out of the Sagar Manthan on the occasion of Dhanteras also known as Dhantrayodashi with the nectar of immortality.