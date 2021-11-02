Dhanteras 2021: Date Tithi, Timing, Muhurat, Puja, Importance, History

Dhanteras 2021: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is a Hindu festival that marks the beginning of the 5-day long festival of lights Diwali. This year, Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on November 2, 2021. On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, devotees will worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, the God of Wealth. Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda.

The word Dhanteras comprises two parts, ‘Dhan’ meaning wealth and ‘Teras’ meaning thirteen. Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It marks the first day of the festival of lights Diwali in India.

Dhanteras 2021: Date (Tithi)

This year, Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on November 2, 2021. The festival of Diwali 2021 in India will begin from November 2 on Dhanteras and end on November 6 with Bhai Dooj celebrations.

Dhanteras 2021: Significance

Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious to buy gold and silver, utensils for home, invest in businesses, automobiles. People offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, and Lord Kuber to be blessed with wealth, health, and good luck.

Things to avoid buying on Dhanteras: Don't buy iron, glass things, black things, or empty utensils on the day of Dhanteras.

A lamp is also lit outside the main doors known as Yamdeep on the same day (Trayodashi Tithi) for the Yam Dev (God of Death) to protect the members of the family from any untimely death.

Dhanteras 2021: Muhurat (Puja Timings)

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat (Puja Timing) - 06:16 PM to 08:11 PM, November 2, 2021

Dhanteras 2021: History

As per legends, Goddess Lakshmi had emerged during the Sagar Manthan (churning of the ocean) on the day of Dhantrayodashi. Therefore, on Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped.

Legends also stated that Lord Dhanvantari had emerged at the end of Sagar Manthan (churning of the ocean) on Kartik Krishna Trayodashi with the nectar of immortality in his hands. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari gave the knowledge of Ayurveda to mankind. As it is known, good health is the greatest wealth. Therefore, the occasion of Dhanteras gives significant importance to offering prayers to Lord Dhanvantari.