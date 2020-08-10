Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred Indian soldiers in 1971 war

The government of Bangladesh has decided to construct a standalone war memorial for the Indian soldiers who were killed by Pakistan during the country’s struggle for Independence in 1971.

Mozammel Haque, Bangladesh War Liberation Minister made the announcement on August 7, 2020, and mentioned that the construction of the monument will be coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence.

Bangladesh has a National Memorial on the outskirts of Dhaka for all the martyrs of 1971 but the proposed one is meant for the Indian soldiers only, as the spirit of 1971 and camaraderie between freedom fighters and the Indian Army has always been cherished.

Memorial for Indian soldiers in Bangladesh:

The Hasina government in Bangladesh has selected 3.5 acres in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria district, bordering Tripura, because of its significance in the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. The construction of the monument is expected to start this year and will be completed in the next two years.

As per the Bangladesh government official, the architectural design of the monument will reflect the bond between the neighboring countries. It was further informed that the site selected has a historic significance as the Indian army fought decisive battles with the Pakistani Army in 1971 along with Bangladesh Freedom Fighters in Ashuganj.

India’s recognition in the 1971 Bangladesh war:

The announcement of the memorial has come amid Dhaka’s push to reinforce ties with India as there has been a spread of misleading information that can worsen the relations between both India and Bangladesh.

To further acknowledge India’s role in 1971, the Indian envoy has also requested Mozammel Haque, Bangladesh War Liberation Minister to take up the initiatives of translating books on the Liberation War in Hindi. It will help in the wider dissemination of the war among the large Hindi-speaking population in India.

Bangladesh had also earlier felicitated Indian soldiers and veterans and had also posthumously former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and several other recognised Indians for their role in the Liberation War.