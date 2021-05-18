Battlegrounds Mobile India: PUBG Mobile Back in India, Pre-Registrations Start Today via Google Play Store, Know How to Register Here

Battlegrounds Mobile India: After PUBG Mobile – a popular mobile game was banned in India in Sept last year, the game is back in India under the banner of Battlegrounds Mobile India for which pre-registrations have begun today. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which is expected to be launched soon will follow the same free-to-play battle royale formula. Players can pre-register themselves for PUBG’s India version i.e. Battlegrounds Mobile India via Google Play Store.

Know how to Register for Battlegrounds Mobile India Game via Play Store Here.

Developed by South Korean Developer Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is expected to be launched in India soon, has been developed by a South Korean Developer Krafton. The game has been developed specially by the company keeping Indian audience / players in mind and will come with India-specific rewards that can be claimed when the game officially launches. Initially, the game would be made available post launch to only those players who pre-register for the same. As of now the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India Game has not been announced by Krafton.

How to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India online?

While no exact release date is available as of now for Battlegrounds Mobile India game, but the company has started online registration for the same online. The game will be launched on Android Platform and therefore pre-registrations have begun on Google Play Store. The detailed step-by-step process for pre-registrations is listed below:

Step 1: Log onto Google Play Store

Players should make sure that they only register for the game and do not download it. As of now, the game is not available and those pre-registering for the same would be notified once it becomes available. As of now, there is no information on iOS pre-registrations but the game will launch on both platforms.

Why to Pre-Register for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

As mentioned above, the game is only open for pre-registration and not for downloads, but pre-registration gives first access to those registering for the game now. Players pre-registering now will be provided an alert once the game goes live. Users who select the automatic install option will also have the game installed automatically upon launch on their Anroid device when it is launched. I In addition to this, users who pre-register for the game would get four rewards: the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG. AG is expected to be the currency in the game which will be used to buy weapons and other upgrades. According to Krafton, this reward is exclusively for fans of the game who pre-register.

Battlegrounds Mobile India – Phone Requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India is being touted as a highly intensive game which will have an esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues, as well as exclusive in-game events such as outfits and features. As per the statement issued by the developments, the game will have multiples maps with different terrains, just like PUBG Mobile. It will also be using the “full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound.” In terms of system requirement or phone specifications required to run Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game would need:

Stable Internet Connection

Apart from this, Krafton has said that it would only allow players above 18 years of age to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Launched with Updated Privacy Policy

In September 2020, Indian Government had banned PUBG mobile game in India due to privacy concerns. To overcome these, Krafton has launched Battlegrounds Mobile India with updated privacy policy in line with the Government of India’s guidelines. As per the privacy policy, players under Age of 18 would need to get consent from their parent / guardian to access or play the game. The policy also states that parents or guardians can contact the developers and request for data to be deleted from the system in case they feel their child has provided personal information without their consent.