BCCI approves to conduct Women’s Indian Premier League

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a green signal to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League on October 18, 2022. The decision was made at the 91st annual general meeting held in Mumbai.

The women’s Indian Premier League is set to begin as a five-team tournament in 2023 after the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 26, 2023. Although BCCI has not decided on the schedule of the WIPL, it will end before the men’s IPL.

Women’s Indian Premier League: Key details

The BCCI’s plan consists of 22 matches and each team will have 18 players, with a maximum of six overseas players. More than five overseas players cannot appear in a playing XI at the same time with four players from a full-member nation and one from an associate team. WIPL may also clash with the first-ever season of the Women’s Pakistan Super League. WIPL will also accompany The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, and Women’s Big Bash League as T20 leagues that have enhanced the global popularity of women’s cricket.

Emergence of Women’s cricket in India

Women’s cricket gained popularity in India after the women’s team reached the finals of the 2017 ODI World Cup, where they lost to England. BCCI launched the Women’s T20 Challenge in 2018, which was primarily a one-match event. However, the event was extended to three terms over the years. Between 2014-2022, the rise on the domestic front in women’s cricket was massive. A further breakdown also occurred in the numbers increasing to 129 percent in the senior women’s category and 92 percent in the under-19 category.

What do you mean by BCCI?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the governing body for cricket in India, headquartered at Cricket centre, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The organization manages three squads that represent India internationally: the men’s cricket team, the women’s cricket team, and the national under-19 cricket team.

Read More

Ballon d'Or 2022: Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win top awards