Ballon d'Or 2022: Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win top awards

Karim Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or on October 17, 2022, and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas became the first woman to win back-to-back Ballon d’Or trophies. The ceremony was held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Benzema became the second oldest player to win the award at the age of 34 after Stanley Matthews grabbed the first Ballon d’Or in 1956 at the age of 41. Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane became the first runner-up while Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City finished as a second runner-up.

Ballon d’Or: Key details

Benzema came up as the first French player since Zinedine Zidane to bag the top award. Zidane won the honour in 1998. England’s winning star Beth Mead became the first runner up and Sam Kerr of Chelsea from Australia finished as the second runner-up. Alexia won the award after a marvelous 2021-22 season in which she helped Barca reach a second consecutive Champions League final, scoring 11 goals in 10 matches and a total of 18 goals and 15 assists in 26 league matches. Manchester City won the “Club of the Year” award. FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski grabbed the Gerd Muller award as the best striker. Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid star finished as the best goalkeeper on the globe, winning the Yachine Trophy. Barcelona midfielder Gavi bagged the Kopa trophy, an honour given to the world’s best under-21 footballer. Bayern Munich and Senegal striker Sadio Mane received the first-ever Socrates Award for his humanitarian efforts off the field. Sadio Mane got the Socrates Award.

Who is Karim Benzema?

Karim Benzema, born on December 19, 1987, in France is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker for Captains La Liga club Real Madrid and the France National team. Benzema is also regarded as one of the best strikers of all time. Karim has won 23 trophies with Real Madrid, including four La Liga, two Copa del Rey, and five UEFA Champions League titles.

Who is Alexia Putellas Segura?

Alexia Putellas Segura, born on 4 February 1994 is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Primera Division club Barcelona, which she captains, and the Spain national team. She is also regarded as the best contemporary female footballer in the world and one of the best of all time.

