BCCI cancels Ranji Trophy for first time in 87 years, agrees to hold Hazare trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will not be conducting its premier first-class domestic tournament Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years. The parent body decided to hold Vijay Hazare Trophy as per the wishes of the majority of the state units.

According to the letter sent by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to state units, the board will also be hosting U-19 National One Day Tournament for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Women’s National 50-over tournament.

In the letter, the BCCI Secretary expressed happiness while informing about the upcoming tournaments and mentioned that decision has been taken after receiving the feedback from state units on the domestic season 2020-2021.

Why Ranji Trophy tournament has been canceled?

Reportedly, while the President of BCCI, Saurav Ganguly, and Secretary Jay Shah were convinced to have the blue riband tournament that pays approx Rs. 1.5 lakh per game as the match fee for the players, it was understood that a two-month-long bio bubble even for the cut-short two-phased Ranji Trophy in time of the Coronavirus pandemic would not have been feasible.

Although, it is understood that the Cricket Board will probably be following the same groupings and bio-bubble for the Hazare Trophy that will start in March 2021.

Ranji Trophy fees:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India during its AGM had decided that the players will be compensated in case of the truncated season. As the players will be missing out on the Ranji Trophy Match fees, it has been expected that the board will come up with a mechanism by which the domestic cricketers will be taken care of on the financial front.

Domestic Calendar in post COVID world:

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah in the letter also spoke about the difficulty of planning out the domestic calendar for the season in the post-COVID-19 world. He mentioned that the board lost a lot of time and that it has been difficult to plan the domestic cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are essential for the safe conduct of the games.

However, he thanked the state units for successfully conducting the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament after having delivered a flawless IPL earlier.

England series:

The BCCI has informed the members that the preparations for the England series are in full swing. The England Tour of India starts from February 5 onwards. There has also been a lot of excitement around it after the historic tour of Australia where the Indian cricket team performed brilliantly under the trying circumstances.