India Men’s Player Contracts published, BCCI awards Ravindra Jadeja with Grade A+ Payment, Check Complete List here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the Annual Player Contracts list on March 26, 2023 (Sunday). The payment contracts are selected for Senior Men in Team India for the season 2022-23.

The contract structure has been revised and this was proposed by BCCI during the Apex Council meeting held in December 2022. However, the meeting got delayed at that time as the new selection committee had to take charge. The contracts evaluate the retainer fee set up for the players.

Contracts List Grouping

According to the official information, there are 4 groups in the contracts list of BCCI for a period starting from October 2022 up to September 2023. These payment structures are as follows.

Grade A+ Players - INR 7 crore

Grade A Players - INR 5 crore

Grade B Players - INR 3 crore

Grade C Players - INR 1 crore

Contract List Updates

The most evident change in the BCCI’s Contract List of 2022-23 was the promotion of Ravindra Jadeja to the A+ Grade. He has now been given the position next to the Indian Team’s Captain Rohit Sharma. Also, Ravindra comes besides Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as stated in the list.

Jadeja has consistently shown stellar performance for the Indian Cricket Team. He is considered a worthy and laudable candidate and hence chosen for promotion. The A+ Category is the topmost retainer fee category in the entire contract list of BCCI.

Hardik Pandya who got Grade A was recently appointed as the new Vice Captain of ODI (One Day International). He was also promoted from the previous allotment of Grade B to Grade A as in the contract list. He is now entitled to receive INR 5 crores as a retainer fee. While Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav have also escalated to the above grades moving from reportedly Grade C to Grade B.

Along with this, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, as well as Ajinkya Rahane, have lost their players' central contracts in the due course of time. The decision was made keeping in view of their recent performances, which have been disappointing.

Players such as Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan KS Bharat, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Hooda were present in Grade C and will receive the lowest INR 1 crore.

Annual Player Contracts Team India Distribution

In this 2022-23 season list, some players lost their central contracts and others were still there somehow but with lower grades. Given below is the entire distribution format that has been adopted in the allocation for India Men’s Cricketers.

GRADES PAYMENT STRUCTURES NAME OF THE PLAYER Grade A+ INR 7 crore Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja Grade A INR 5 crore Hardik Pandya Akshar Patel Ravichandran Ashwin Mohammad Shami Rishabh Pant Grade B INR 3 crore Cheteshwar Pujara KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill Mohammed Siraj Grade C INR 1 crore Umesh Yadav Shikhar Dhawan Shardul Thakur Ishan Kishan Deepak Hooda Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav Washington Sundar Sanju Samson Arshdeep Singh KS Bharat.

These new contracts for the Indian cricket team highlight the recent performances of the players. BCCI makes this positive move to promote deserving players. Also, it is intended to motivate them so that they continue to perform well. It is an opportunity for the players to earn a considerable amount of income and improve their financial stability.

