Why Belgium has decided to close all its nuclear power plants by 2025?

Belgium nuclear phase out: The Government of Belgium agreed in principle on December 23, 2021, to close all its nuclear power plants by the year 2025. However, the country has left open the possibility of extending the life of two reactors if it will not be able to otherwise ensure the energy supply.

For months, the seven-party coalition of Belgium has been wrestling with the topic, with the Greens adamant that a law of 2003 setting out a nuclear exit must be respected. On the other hand, the French-speaking liberals favored extending the life of the two newest reactors.

Belgian Government had given itself an end-2021 deadline to settle the matter regarding the nuclear reactors in the country.

Why Belgium has decided to phase out nuclear plants?

Belgian has decided to phase out nuclear power plants while using gas as a bridge towards sustainable energy sources as well as the new technology nuclear options later.

Belgium nuclear phase-out is a political commitment that dates back to 2003 and the country is committed to investing in research for the smaller modular nuclear reactors.

Even though, nuclear power plants release few pollutants in the air, which have made them a sustainable option for nations to meet climate change targets, the construction and demolition of nuclear plants produce large amounts of greenhouse gas. Another argument is that relying on nuclear power will risk slowing the rollout of renewable energy sources.

How Belgium will make up for energy shortfall after nuclear phase out?

The country still needs to establish that how it will make up for the energy shortfall. However, the winner of the contract to build a gas-fired plant just north of Brussels has been denied a permit.

But Belgium is planning to invest 100 million euros over 4 years in research into nuclear power technology. The emphasis will be on smaller module reactors and cooperation with France and Netherlands.

Belgium’s planned nuclear exit with start with the closure of one nuclear reactor on October 1, 2022. Decommissioning which will include the removal of all radioactive materials and the demolition of buildings will be completed by 2045.

In Belgium, the two nuclear power plants, with 7 reactors in total, are operated by the French Utility. They account for almost half of the country’s electricity production.

