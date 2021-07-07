Biden administration to host summit with PM Modi, other Quad leaders this year

The US Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Region, Kurt Campbell said on July 6, 2021, that the President of the United States Joe Biden will host a summit with PM Modi and other leaders of Quad countries.

QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) is the four-nation grouping of the United States, Japan, India, and Australia and it was established in 2007. Ever since its establishment, the representatives of the four-member nations have met periodically.

While speaking at an event, Kurt Campbell stated that the summit should bring a ‘decisive’ commitment to vaccine diplomacy and infrastructure.

Quad Summit in March 2021: Details

At the first summit of Quad grouping in March 2021, Prime Minister Modi had highlighted that Quad has come of age and its agenda of covering areas such as climate change, vaccines, and emerging technologies makes it a force for global good.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister had also spoken about the shared values and promoting a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-pacific.

The virtual summit was attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden, and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga.

During the summit, US President had talked about the commitment to ensuring that the Indo-pacific region is governed by International Law and is free from coercion.

The four Quad member states have been resolving to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid the growing assertiveness of China in the region.

About Quad:

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad was founded in 2004 in the aftermath of the Tsunami. It later became a diplomatic dialogue in 2007.

In November 2017, Japan, India, Australia, and the US gave shape to the long-standing proposal of forming the QUAD to figure out a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

The grouping was later upgraded to the ministerial level in September 2019 when the Foreign Ministers of the four nations held their first meeting in New York.