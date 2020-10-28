Bihar First Phase Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 18.48% voter turnout recorded till 11am, voting underway in 71 seats

Bihar First Phase Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The voting for first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2002 is underway, 1066 candidates in fray from 71 constituencies across the state. The Bihar Elections 2020 is the first-of-its-kind in India amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The people deployed on polling duties have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols by wearing masks and gloves and using sanitizers during the voting process. All poling stations were fully sanitized prior to the polling. All voters will also be given gloves during voting and will be required to maintain social distancing while queuing up to vote.

Bihar First Phase Election Time

The voting in the first phase will be held from 7am till 6pm except in the Naxal-affected areas, where the voting will close at the usual 5pm.

Voter Turnout till 11 am

Around 18.48 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11am in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, as per ANI tweet.

Voter turnout of 18.48% per cent recorded till 11am in the first phase of #BiharPolls.



Over 2.14 crore voters are today deciding the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting for 71 seats. pic.twitter.com/bYIVSi8Ikr — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

PM Narendra Modi addresses rally in Darbhanga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Raj Maidan in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Raj Maidan, Darbhanga#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vjYRE0QAkN — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Voting underway in Sasaram

Voting underway in Sasaram constituency in the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls.

Bihar: Voting underway in Sasaram for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.



Visuals of voters undergoing temperature check & hand-sanitisation in a polling booth decorated with balloons pic.twitter.com/BMMNL7n0XU — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Voters of Balgudar village boycott elections

The voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district have boycotted elections in protest against construction of a museum on a playground.

Bihar: Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycott elections, booth number 115 wears a deserted look.



"Villagers are not voting as they're protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground," says Booth No. 115 Presiding Officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq pic.twitter.com/QpDaejRzZV — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Voter Turnout till 9 am

Around 6.74% voter turnout was recorded till 9am, out of which lowest voter turnout was recorded in Bhagalpur (3.20%) and highest in Aurangabad (11.47%).

Bihar First Phase Elections 2020: Key Contests

Gaya: Akhauri Onkar Nath (Congress) vs Prem Kumar (BJP)



Banka: Javed Iqbal Ansari (RJD) vs Ram Narayan Mandal (BJP)



Imamganj: Uday Narain Choudhary (RJD) vs Jitan Ram Manji (HAM)



Lakhisarai: Amresh Kumar Aneesh (Congress) vs Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)



Mokama: Anant Singh (RJD) vs Rajeev Lochan Singh (JD(U))



Kahalgaon: Shubhanand Mukesh (Congress) vs Pawan Kumar Yadav (BJP)

Paliganj: Sandeep Saurav (CPI-ML) vs Jai Vardhan Yadav(JD(U)) vs Usha Vidhyarthi (LJP)

Sasaram: Rajesh Gupta( RJD) vs Ashok Kumar (JD(U)) vs Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasia (LJP)

Jehanabad: Suday Yadav (RJD) vs Krishna Nandan Verma (JD(U)) vs Indu Devi Kashyap (LJP)

Bihar Minister Prem Kumar cycles to cast his vote

Prem Kumar, Minister of Agriculture in the Bihar Government, rode a cycle to the polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote.

#WATCH: Bihar Minister Prem Kumar rides a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote, in Gaya. #BiharAssemblyElection2020 pic.twitter.com/9tR2AiZZz4 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Voting underway across 71 constituencies, 1066 candidates in fray

Voting for the first phase of #BiharElections underway; visuals from a polling station in Gaya pic.twitter.com/LOlxKLX09J — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

#WATCH: Voters queue up at polling booth number 219 in Aurangabad; polling for the first phase of #BiharElections is underway. pic.twitter.com/CXNoFh3p8v — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Voter Turnout till 8 am

5 percent voter turnout recorded till 8 am in the first phase of voting in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, as per ANI tweet.

5% voter turnout recorded till 8 am in the first phase of #BiharAssemblyElection2020 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Union Minister Giriraj Singh visits temple

Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Barahiya, Lakhisarai before casting his vote. He appealed to everyone to vote saying, "Election is the biggest festival of democracy."

Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai.



Polling for the first phase of #BiharElections is underway. pic.twitter.com/Ent0dAyNzs — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Barahiya, Lakhisarai.



He says," Election is the biggest festival of democracy. I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote." #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/Xs73MjuBTZ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

PM Modi urges people to vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted urging all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking all precautions against COVID-19.