Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: BJP leads on Darbhanga assembly seat, Counting of votes underway

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: The counting of votes for 243 Bihar Assembly seats is currently underway. The Bihar Elections 2020 were held in three phases, first covering 71 constituencies was held on October 28, second covering 94 constituencies was held on November 3rd and the third and the final phase covering 78 assembly constituencies was held on November 7.

As per Axis My India's Bihar Election 2020 Exit Poll, the Mahagathbandhan is expected to sweep the elections with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav emerging as the popular choice for next Chief Minister of Bihar. However, the NDA is confident about its victory in the state. So will Nitish Kumar return or will Tejashwi dethrone him? Check here for all the latest updates.

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @9:20 am: Who is leading, as per initial trends?

Constituency Leading Candidate & Party Trailing Candidate & Party Alinagar Mishri Lal Yadav ( Vikassheel Insaan Party ) Binod Mishra (RJD) Aurangabad Ramadhar Singh (BJP) Anand Shankar Singh (Cong) Benipur Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary (Cong) Binay Kumar Choudhary JD(U) Darauli Ramayan Manjhi (BJP) Satyadeo Ram CPI-ML Daraundha Karnjeet Singh (BJP) Amarnath Yadav CPI-ML Darbhanga Sanjay Saraogi (BJP) Amar Nath Gami (RJD) Darbhanga Rural Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD) FARAZ FATMI JD (U) Garkha Gyanchand Manjhi (BJP) Surendra Ram (RJD) Hajipur Awadhesh Singh (BJP) Deo Kumar Chaurasia (RJD) Jale Jibesh Kumar (BJP) Maskoor Ahmad Usmani (Cong) Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP) Amaresh Kumar (Cong) Maharajganj Hem Narayan Sah JD(U) Vijay Shanker Dubey (Cong) Parsa Chandrika Roy JD(U) Chhote Lal Ray (RJD) Raghunathpur Harishankar Yadav (RJD) Manoj Kumar Singh (LJP) Ramgarh Ambika Singh (BSP) Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP) Runnisaidpur Pankaj Kumar Mishra JD(U) Mangita Devi (RJD) Saharsa Alok Ranjan (BJP) Lovely Anand (RJD)

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @9:00 am: As per initial trends published by the Election Commission, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads on Darbhanga assembly seat.

#BiharElectionResults According to official Election Commission trends, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads on Darbhanga assembly seat pic.twitter.com/24e1UbbMN9 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @8:20 am: Initial Trends - Mahagathbandhan is leading in over 20 seats, NDA is leading on 12 seats.

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @8:15 am: Counting of votes underway

The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections is underway at a counting centre established at Anugrah Narayan College in Patna.

#BiharElection2020 The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections is underway at counting centre established at Anugrah Narayan College in Patna pic.twitter.com/nPfjLuzxxx — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @8:15 am: RJD leader and Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has tweeted saying, " Tejashwi Bhav: Bihar!"

तेजस्वी भवः बिहार! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 10, 2020

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @8:00 am: Counting begins

Counting of votes begins for 243 Bihar Assembly seats and by-polls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states. The ballot votes are being counted first and then the EVM votes will be counted.



Counting of votes begins for 243-member Bihar Assembly & by-polls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states pic.twitter.com/Mcqr2W4UOr — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @7:50 am: Voter turnout higher this year than 2015 despite COVID-19 pandemic

Bihar recorded 57.05 voter turnout this time despite COVID-19 pandemic, which is marginally more than the voter turnout in 2015. In Bihar Elections 2015, roughly 56.66 percent voter turnout was recorded.

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @7:40 am: Counting of votes to begin soon; the initial trends will be available roughly after one hour of counting.

A strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College has been opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am.

Patna: Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am pic.twitter.com/ezv9fOtHyF — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @7:30 am: EC's guidelines in view of COVID-19

The Election Commission has issued specific guidelines for the vote counting process in the view of COVID-19. All counting centres will be disinfected before, during and after the counting of votes and social distancing and other safety protocols will need to be followed for each activity. All counting officials have to wear masks. Bihar is the first state to hold full-fledged elections amid coronavirus outbreak in India.

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @7:20 am: Security beefed up in Bihar

Besides the Bihar State Police, roughly around 59 companies of Central Para-Military Forces have been deployed at each booth to ensure smooth and trouble-free counting. Victory processions have been banned in the state and a prohibitory order has also been issued in an around counting centres.

Around 55 counting centres have been set up in 38 districts across the state and around 414 counting halls have been prepared. Only seven counting tables will be allowed in each hall to maintain social distancing.

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @7:15 am: Counting of votes for by-polls in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar

The counting of votes for by-elections to Bihar's Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will also be taken up simultaneously today.

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @7:10 am: Counting of votes for by-polls in 58 Assembly seats

The counting of votes for by-polls to 58 Assembly seats in eleven states will also take place today including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Nagaland. Madhya Pradesh will see counting of votes for the assembly by-polls in 28 seats and the results could possibly decide the fate of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.

Counting of votes in by-polls to 58 Assembly seats in 11 states to begin at 8am; Visuals from counting centres in Gujarat's Dang (pics 1 & 2) and Madhya Pradesh's Morena (pics 3 & 4) pic.twitter.com/mlgTQy03aA — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @7:00 am: Counting of Votes

The counting of votes for 243 Bihar Assembly seats will begin at 8 am today.

Counting of votes for 243 Bihar Assembly seats to begin at 8 am today.



Bihar voted in three phases on 28th October, 3rd and 7th November. (Representative Image) #BiharElection2020 pic.twitter.com/7aHGH7F160 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @6:50 am: Bihar Election 2020 Exit Polls give to edge to Mahagathbandhan

The voting for Bihar Elections 2020 concluded on November 7, 2020 and the total voter turnout on the last day was 57 percent. Following the conclusion of the voting, the Bihar Election 2020 Exit Polls were announced.

Majority of pollsters including Axis My India, which is known for its accurate predictions, have predicted a win for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar Elections 2020 with Tejashwi Yadav emerging as the clear choice for Bihar Chief Minister post. RJD has also been predicted to emerge as the single-largest party in the state.

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @6:40 am: Seat-Sharing between Alliances- Who is contesting from how many seats?

NDA- Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) is contesting from 115 seats, while its ally BJP is contesting from 110 seats.

LJP- Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party is contesting independently from 134 seats out of the total 243 assembly constituencies.

Mahagathbandhan- Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD is leading the Mahagathbandhan with the support of Congress and left parties. While RJD is contesting from 144 seats, Congress is contesting from 70 seats and the Left parties are contesting from 29 seats.

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @6:30 am: Key Alliances

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 saw a tough contest between two major alliances, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan. While under the NDA, Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) is contesting alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahagathbandhan on the other hand witnessed Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal joining hands with the Congress and Left Parties.

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @6:25 am: Bihar Elections 2020

The Bihar Elections 2020 were conducted in three phases for 243 assembly seats with first phase on October 28th, second on November 3rd and third and final phase on November 7th.