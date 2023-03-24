Director-Writer Pradeep Sarkar Departs from Life at 68, ‘Parineeta’ & ‘Mardaani’ in the list of his Best Works

Bollywood Director and Film Writer Pradeep Sarkar left for his heavenly abode at the age of 68 today i.e. March 23, 2023. His demise news came in the morning when at 3:30 am he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital located at Bandra, Mumbai.

The reports have come that his funeral ceremony will be held at a crematory ground in Santacruz at 4 pm today. The 2005 movie ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Mardaani’ (2014) are among the top famous films that he created during his career.

Late Director Pradeep was admired by all and was regarded as ‘Dada’ by many among his friend circle as well as co-workers in the Film Industry. In his fellowship, he was praised for his extravagant works.

Multiple Career Roles

Pradeep Sarkar started his career with Vinod Chopra Productions, a firm owned and run by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This production house marks the first step of his budding career. To highlight his roles, he fulfilled his duties and pursued his dreams as a writer, producer, and director in the area of films, music videos, web series and advertisements.

In the Film Fraternity, he stood for several decades. Mr Pradeep completed his graduation with flying colours as he bagged a gold medal from Delhi College of Art in 1979. Moreover, he made his fame titled as the country's most prolific ad-film maker. Parineeta which was released in 2005 was his debut film.

This classical movie Praineeta received critical acclamation along with wide acceptance and love from the audience. He carried out several other projects that added another feather to his hat.

Some of His Best Known Works

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Parineeta (2005)

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007)

Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007)

Lafangey Parindey (2010)

Mardaani (2014)

Helicopter Eela (2018)

The award-winning film Parineeta starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt is a romantic adaptation directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The revolves around a complex dramatical setting and was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novella with the same title.

Director Pradeep Sarkar won the ‘Best Debut Film’ award as the movie showcases a unique melody and story. Then after this, the Mardaani film features Rani Mukerji in the lead role proving to be a super hit. It rocked the cinemas as it structured societal norms and women’s status. It was praised for its natural setting and portrayals of the characters. In Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Pradeep Sarkar acted as an editor. Lafangey Parindey is another movie in the list of his achievements that had Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh as actors.

Pradeep Sarkar’s as Music Video Director

Pradeep Sarkar reinvented the history of music videos shot across India. Through his work for the band Euphoria, he showed his abundant talent. From top sellers such as Dhoom Pichak Dhoom to the soulful Maeri, Pradeep Sarkar's unison with the band resulted in elevating music and the age of the visual revived by him.

His Last Work

Talking about his last contributions, a web series named ‘Duranga’ available on the ZEE5 OTT Platform is a 2022 thriller. This is a murder mystery and with its release, it showed the director’s move towards a new era.

The series has Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami among the star cast and is a gripping tale directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Director Hansal Mehta extended his heartfelt condolences to Pradeep Sarkar in a tweet posted by him.

While Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgan takes it to the Twitter handle to share his emotions. Drishyam-2 famed Ajay Devgan wrote that his prayers are always with him and his family. He calls him Dada and further says that his demise news is hard to hear.

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.

My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Lyricist, Singer and multitalented Swanand Kirkire also wrote that Dada’s passion for cinema will continue to reflect in his works. He informs the public that Pradeep was his closest friend and wished peace and heaven to his soul.

Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning . Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works ! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna .Thank you for loving me and my words 🙏🏽 — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) March 24, 2023

Many others wrote in his remembrance and acknowledged his extraordinary works which will stay in everyone’s hearts.

Also Read: Who is Kitty O’Neil? Google Doodle Celebrates 77th Birth Anniversary of World’s Fastest Woman