Border Roads Organisation builds Daporijo bridge in Arunachal Pradesh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed the construction of a major strategic bridge in Arunachal Pradesh amid the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

BRO has constructed 430 feet long bridge at Daporijo over the Subansiri River in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. The bridge will provide the movement of supplies to around 3,000 troops who are deployed along the Line of Actual Control with China.

The Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) began the construction of the bridge on March 17 and on April 14, the bridge was reported to be built successfully. Arunachal Pradesh’s CM Pema Khandu inaugurated the bridge over the video conference on April 20.

Key Highlights:

• BRO’s 23 border task force and Project Arunauk took over the responsibility of constructing the bridge from PWD authorities.

• The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had upgraded the bridge from class 24 to class 40 tons so that it can bear the heaviest loads such as artillery guns that can be taken forward along the LAC. The upgrade will also help in the future infrastructure development of Upper Subansiri.

• The bridge will also allow easy supplies to 451 villages near it along with 3,000 security forces personnel along the India-China border.

• The constructed bridge is crucial as Daporijo is the disputed area of Maza and Asaphila along with LAC.

• The deadline given to BRO to complete the bridge was of two months but the job was finished in just a month despite the COVID-19 threat.

• The design of the new design is completely different from the standard drills as the designs were discussed with the professionals at the College of Military Engineering, Pune.

Background:

The newly constructed bridge has replaced an older bridge in Daporijo. It was constructed in 1992 and had been severely deteriorated.

Daporijo has been connected to Arunachal Pradesh through two main roads- Itanagar-ZIRO-Raga-Daporijo axis and Likabali-Basar-Bame-Daporijo axis. The two important bridges over the Subansiri river in these two lines of communication were- at Daporijo (430 feet multi-span bailey bridge) and one at Tamin (400 feet bailey suspension bridge). These bridges were crucial for the food and ammunition supply to more than 600 villages and 3000 soldiers deployed along the LAC.

But over the years, as these bridges were the only lifelines, they have seen severe deterioration due to weathering. The load classification was reduced to 9 tons which severely impacted the infrastructural development in the upper Subansiri district and the movement of supplies. To add to that both the axial roads have been under construction for many years.

BRO noticed the cracks and rust at the Daporijo bridge in one of their routine inspection. In coordination with a local administration, the bridge was declared for the movement of vehicles, however, the traffic didn’t stop as the bridge was the only lifeline in the area.