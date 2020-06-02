Boxing Federation announces nominees for Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has nominated world silver- medallist Amit Panghal and seasoned Vikas Krishan for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. The federation picked only Olympic bound names as its nominees for the annual honours.

The Federation has also nominated world bronze-winning trio of Simranjit Kaur (64 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), and Manish Kaushik (63 kg) for Arjuna Awards. Borgohain has won world bronze twice, which has been the most recent in last year.

As per the official from the Boxing Federation of India, the nominations of the athletes and coaches have been made on the basis of their performance in the last four years. Former world-medallist N Usha has also been nominated for Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Contribution to Sports.

BFI shared the names of the nominees for the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award on their official twitter handle as well.

Sports Awards Nominations!🥊



. @Boxerpanghal and @officialvkyadav are recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by Boxing Federation of India for the National Sports Awards 2020. #boxing @AjaySingh_SG @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/qGoMOa7b0X — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) June 1, 2020

Nomination of Amit Panghal for Khel Ratna:

The 24-year-old Amit Panghal (52 kg) is also an Asian Games Champion but has not won any National Sports Award. He was being nominated for Arjuna Award for the past 3 years but the selection committee had not considered him because of 2012 ‘inadvertent’ dope offence.

BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti mentioned that he has been allowed to compete for the country and his medals are celebrated, he deserves to be honoured as well. BFI had last vowed to keep nominating him until his name was considered.

The doping violation first took place when Panghal was undergoing treatment for Chicken Pox in his Youth Category Days. In a recent interaction, Panghal had clarified that he didn’t do it intentionally and only took a medicine that was prescribed to him without knowing the consequences. He further added mistakes at the youth level are forgiven everywhere and he hopes that he will be considered for the prestigious award.

Amit Panghal had also written to Sports Minister, Kiran Rijju. He demanded a change in the selection procedure of the award and called for an end to self- nomination and the process of having a committee picking the winners.

Nomination of Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna:

Vikas Krishan (69 kg) has been a Commonwealth and Asian Games Gold Medallist. He had won Arjuna Award in 2012. The 28-year-old athlete had turned professional in 2018 after his CWG top finish followed by a third Asian Games Medal- a Bronze.

Krishan returned to the amateur circuit in 2019 with the South Asian Games where he won a gold medal before qualifying for the Olympics at the Asian qualifiers in Jordan in March 2020.

Nominations for Arjuna Award:

Out of the three Arjuna Award nominees, Manish Kaushik had a great run for the past couple of years. He won a bronze in his maiden world championship (2019) to qualify for the Olympics after he won a Silver at the Commonwealth Games 2018.

While both the other nominees, Simranjit Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain have booked their Tokyo tickets at the Asian qualifiers.

Coaches Nominated for Dronacharya Award:

BFI has finalized the names of national women’s coach Mohammed Ali Qamar and assistant coach Chhote Lal Yadav for the Dronacharya Award.

Qamar has been an Arjuna Awardee and was India’s first Commonwealth Games gold-medallist in boxing. Qamar has been an in-charge of the women’s camp for over a year now and this was after serving as an assistant coach for one year.

While Chhote Lal Yadav has been closely associated with six-time world champion M C Mary Kom. She has credited him for keeping her focused in the past couple of years.

Nominees for the awards:

• Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: Vikas Krishan and Amit Panghal

• Dronacharya Award: Chhote Lal Yadav and Mohammed Ali Qamar

• Arjuna Award: Simranjit Kaur, Manish Kaushik, and Lovlina Borgohain

• Dhyan Chand Award: N Usha