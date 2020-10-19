BrahMos: Supersonic cruise missile successfully test fired, added as another lethal weapon of Indian Navy

The supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos on October 18, 2020, was successfully test-fired from an indigenously built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy, INS Chennai. As per the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile hit the target successfully in the Arabian Sea.

BrahMos, supersonic cruise missile hit the target with pinpoint accuracy after performing extremely complex and high-level manoeuvres. Rajnath Singh, the Union Defence Minister congratulated DRDO and the Indian Navy on successfully test-firing the supersonic missile.

DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Development Research, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated all the scientists and personnel of Defence Research and Development Organisation-DRDO, Indian Navy, BrahMos as well as industry for the successful feat.

About BrahMos- Supersonic Cruise Missile:

BrahMos, supersonic cruise missile, as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship is unbeatable by engaging naval surface targets at the long ranges. It will make the destroyer another lethal platform of the Indian Navy.

DRDO Chairman also informed that BrahMos missiles will further add to the capabilities of Indian Armed Forces in many ways.

The highly versatile BrahMos, supersonic cruise missile, has been jointly developed, designed, and produced by India and Russia.