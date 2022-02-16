BWF Asia Team Championships 2022: India Schedule, Points Table, Groups, Teams, Players, Live Streaming
The Indian men’s team went down 5-0 in their opening Group A match against South Korea on February 15th. World no. 13 Lakshya Sen himself lost 11-21 19-21 to Jeon Hyeok Jin in 42 minutes.
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 started on February 15, 2022 at Shah Alam, Malaysia. The championship will continue till February 20th.
The Indian men's badminton team is being led by young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen in the absence of senior player Kidambi Srikanth, while the Indian women's badminton team is being led by Malvika Bansod in the absence of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.
The continental tournament will act as qualifiers for the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, which are scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand in May 2022.
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Result- Men's Group A match against South Korea
The Indian men’s team went down 5-0 in their opening Group A match against South Korea on February 15th. World no. 13 Lakshya Sen himself lost 11-21 19-21 to Jeon Hyeok Jin in 42 minutes.
The doubles pair of Ravikrishna PS and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar also lost 8-21 10-21 defeat against Hwi Tae Kim and Kim Jaehwan. The only men's Indian team player who managed to win a match was Mithun Manjunath who won the first game in the fifth and final match but eventually lost the match 21-16, 25-27, 21-14 against Min Sun Jeong.
The Indian men's team will now face Hong Kong on Thursday. India is currently placed at the bottom of Group A with South Korea leading the points table. India will now have to win their remaining Group A games against Hong Kong and defending champions Indonesia to stay in the race for the semi-finals.
The Indian women's badminton team began their campaign today with their opening game against Malaysia. Syed Modi finalist Malvika Bansod, along with Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha will be leading India's campaign.
India vs Malaysia- Women's team clash on February 16, 2022
Time: 1.30 pm IST
Matches
Aakarshi vs K Selvaduray
Khushi Gupta & Mehreen Riza vs Valeree Siow & Pearly Tan
Ashmita Chaliha vs Siti Nurshuhaini
Arul Bala & Nila V vs Anna Ching Yik & Teoh Mei Zing
Tara Shah vs Myisha Mohd K
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 India Teams
Indian men's singles squad
Lakshya Sen
Mithun Manjunath
Kiran George
Raghu Mariswamy
Indian men's doubles squad
PS Ravikrishna/Sankar Prasad Udayakumar
Amsakarunan Hariharan/Ruban Kumar
Dingku Singh Konthoujam/Manjit Singh Khwairakpam
(2/3) pic.twitter.com/IssJw5WCXF— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) February 15, 2022
Indian women's singles squad
Malvika Bansod
Aakarshi Kashyap
Ashmita Chaliha
Tara Shah
Indian women's doubles squad
Simran Singhi/Khushi Gupta
Nila Valluvan/Arul Bala Radhakrishnan
Arathi Sara Sunil/Riza Mahreen
Young 🇮🇳 women's team (2/2) pic.twitter.com/bEqx043PsJ— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) February 16, 2022
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 India schedule | Live Streaming Timings
Men’s schedule
February 15, Tuesday: India vs Korea/ 1:30 PM IST
February 17, Thursday: India vs Hong Kong/ 7:30 AM IST
February 18, Friday: India vs Indonesia/ 7:30 AM IST
Women’s schedule
February 16, Wednesday: India vs Malaysia/ 1:30 PM IST
February 18, Friday: India vs Japan/ 7:30 AM IST
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Groups- Men's
Group A- India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Kore
Group B- Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Kazakhstan
The top two teams from Group A and B will qualify for the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 and will also qualify for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok in May. Currently, India are at the bottom of Group A while South Korea lead the points table.
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Points Table - Group A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1
|South Korea
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Indonesia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022- Women's Groups
The women's badminton championship involves seven teams. India is in Group Y, which is a tough group. The group also has defending champions Japan and hosts Malaysia. The women’s division will be a seven-team affair.
Group Y- India, Japan and Malaysia
Group Z- South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and Kazakhstan
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Live Streaming and Live Details
Watch Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 live streaming online here. The official BWF website will also show all the live updates from the event.
There will be no television broadcast of Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 in India.
Why are senior Indian players missing from Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022?
India has decided to rest senior players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth from the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022.
Background
The Indian men’s team had won bronze in the last edition of Badminton Asia Team Championships in 2020 while the women’s team had pulled out due to COVID-19.
This year as well, China, Thailand and Chinese Taipei withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS