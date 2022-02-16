BWF Asia Team Championships 2022: India Schedule, Points Table, Groups, Teams, Players, Live Streaming

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 started on February 15, 2022 at Shah Alam, Malaysia. The championship will continue till February 20th.

The Indian men's badminton team is being led by young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen in the absence of senior player Kidambi Srikanth, while the Indian women's badminton team is being led by Malvika Bansod in the absence of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

The continental tournament will act as qualifiers for the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, which are scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand in May 2022.

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Result- Men's Group A match against South Korea

The Indian men’s team went down 5-0 in their opening Group A match against South Korea on February 15th. World no. 13 Lakshya Sen himself lost 11-21 19-21 to Jeon Hyeok Jin in 42 minutes.

The doubles pair of Ravikrishna PS and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar also lost 8-21 10-21 defeat against Hwi Tae Kim and Kim Jaehwan. The only men's Indian team player who managed to win a match was Mithun Manjunath who won the first game in the fifth and final match but eventually lost the match 21-16, 25-27, 21-14 against Min Sun Jeong.

The Indian men's team will now face Hong Kong on Thursday. India is currently placed at the bottom of Group A with South Korea leading the points table. India will now have to win their remaining Group A games against Hong Kong and defending champions Indonesia to stay in the race for the semi-finals.

The Indian women's badminton team began their campaign today with their opening game against Malaysia. Syed Modi finalist Malvika Bansod, along with Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha will be leading India's campaign.

India vs Malaysia- Women's team clash on February 16, 2022

Time: 1.30 pm IST

Matches

Aakarshi vs K Selvaduray

Khushi Gupta & Mehreen Riza vs Valeree Siow & Pearly Tan

Ashmita Chaliha vs Siti Nurshuhaini

Arul Bala & Nila V vs Anna Ching Yik & Teoh Mei Zing

Tara Shah vs Myisha Mohd K

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 India Teams

Indian men's singles squad

Lakshya Sen

Mithun Manjunath

Kiran George

Raghu Mariswamy

Indian men's doubles squad

PS Ravikrishna/Sankar Prasad Udayakumar

Amsakarunan Hariharan/Ruban Kumar

Dingku Singh Konthoujam/Manjit Singh Khwairakpam

Indian women's singles squad

Malvika Bansod

Aakarshi Kashyap

Ashmita Chaliha

Tara Shah

Indian women's doubles squad

Simran Singhi/Khushi Gupta

Nila Valluvan/Arul Bala Radhakrishnan

Arathi Sara Sunil/Riza Mahreen

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 India schedule | Live Streaming Timings

Men’s schedule

February 15, Tuesday: India vs Korea/ 1:30 PM IST

February 17, Thursday: India vs Hong Kong/ 7:30 AM IST

February 18, Friday: India vs Indonesia/ 7:30 AM IST

Women’s schedule

February 16, Wednesday: India vs Malaysia/ 1:30 PM IST

February 18, Friday: India vs Japan/ 7:30 AM IST

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Groups- Men's

Group A- India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Kore

Group B- Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Kazakhstan

The top two teams from Group A and B will qualify for the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 and will also qualify for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok in May. Currently, India are at the bottom of Group A while South Korea lead the points table.

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Points Table - Group A

Position Team Played Won Lost Points 1 South Korea 1 1 0 1 2 Indonesia 1 1 0 1 3 Hong Kong 1 0 1 0 4 India 1 0 1 0

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022- Women's Groups

The women's badminton championship involves seven teams. India is in Group Y, which is a tough group. The group also has defending champions Japan and hosts Malaysia. The women’s division will be a seven-team affair.

Group Y- India, Japan and Malaysia

Group Z- South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and Kazakhstan

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Live Streaming and Live Details

Watch Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 live streaming online here. The official BWF website will also show all the live updates from the event.

There will be no television broadcast of Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 in India.

Why are senior Indian players missing from Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022?

India has decided to rest senior players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth from the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022.

Background

The Indian men’s team had won bronze in the last edition of Badminton Asia Team Championships in 2020 while the women’s team had pulled out due to COVID-19.

This year as well, China, Thailand and Chinese Taipei withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns.